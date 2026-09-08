Eguavoen To Lead Super Falcons In 2028 Olympic Qualifiers

Former Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen will lead the Super Falcons on an interim basis as Nigeria begin their bid to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Eguavoen will take charge of the team for their second-round Olympic qualifying fixtures against Comoros in October, while the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues its search for a permanent head coach.

The experienced coach, popularly known as ‘Cerezo’, has managed Nigeria at the highest level and guided the Super Eagles to a bronze medal at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Eguavoen will be assisted by Christopher Danjuma, the head coach of Nigeria Women’s Football League side Nasarawa Amazons. Danjuma has extensive experience with Nigeria’s women’s national teams and led the Falconets at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa will serve as goalkeeper trainer, while former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf will join the coaching staff as an assistant.

Yusuf earned 68 international caps for Nigeria and represented the country at four Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, three FIFA Women’s World Cups and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

The 10-time African champions will face Comoros in the second round, with both legs scheduled for the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on October 9 and 13, 2026.

Nigeria received a bye into the second round as one of the three highest-ranked teams in the qualifying competition. Comoros advanced after defeating Sudan 30-0 on aggregate.

The Super Falcons must navigate four rounds of two-legged knockout ties to secure one of Africa’s two places at the Los Angeles Olympics.

If Nigeria overcome Comoros, they will face either the Democratic Republic of Congo or Morocco in the third round between February 23 and March 6, 2027.

A place in the fourth round would see Nigeria meet Tunisia, Senegal, Benin Republic or Mali between October 4 and 12, 2027.

The final round is scheduled for November 23 to December 4, 2027, with Nigeria potentially facing Guinea, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Central African Republic, Algeria or Burkina Faso.