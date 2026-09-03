Golden Eaglets Draw Côte d’Ivoire, Niger In WAFU B U-17 Championship

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have been drawn against Côte d’Ivoire and Niger Republic in Group B of the 2026 WAFU B U-17 Championship in Burkina Faso.

The draw gives the five-time FIFA U-17 World Cup winners a clear route to the semi-finals as they seek regional success and qualification for the 2027 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The draw was conducted earlier today, September 3, 2026, at the Stade du 4-Août in Ouagadougou, with seven West African nations divided into two groups. Nigeria will face Côte d’Ivoire and Niger in Group B, while hosts Burkina Faso will compete in Group A alongside Ghana, Benin Republic and Togo. The top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament will also serve as the WAFU Zone B qualifying competition for the 2027 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations. The participating teams will compete for the available qualification places at the continental finals, increasing the importance of every group-stage fixture.

The Golden Eaglets are intensifying their preparations in Abuja ahead of the tournament. The Nigerian youngsters will continue their training programme in the capital before travelling to Burkina Faso in October.

Nigeria will enter the competition with an impressive youth football pedigree. The Eaglets have won the FIFA U-17 World Cup five times and will hope to use that experience to mount a strong challenge in the regional championship.

The 2026 WAFU B U-17 Championship is scheduled to take place in Ouagadougou from October 10 to 23.