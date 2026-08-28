NSC Appoints Emmanuel Ikpeme To Lead NFF After Ibrahim Gusau Exit

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has endorsed Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme as the interim General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following Thursday’s resignation of the FA’s President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation’s Executive Committee.

Ikpeme, who served as the NFF’s Deputy General Secretary, will take charge of the federation’s Secretariat during the transition.

Dr Ademola Olajire, who has been the Director of Media and Communications, has been appointed interim Deputy General Secretary.

The commission has also suspended all processes leading to the NFF Elective Congress scheduled for September 27. A new electoral process will commence after the proposed comprehensive reforms of Nigerian football, which will be implemented in consultation with FIFA, CAF, the Federal Government, and other stakeholders.

In another major directive, the NSC ordered the chairmen, appointed directors and chief executive officers of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League and Nationwide League One to hand over the administration of their respective leagues to their Chief Operating Officers.

The directive requires the Acting General Secretary to deploy an NFF staff member as COO in any league where the current COO is not a staff member of the federation.

The NSC said the interim measures would ensure continuity in the administration of Nigerian football while engagements continue with FIFA, CAF, the government and other stakeholders on a roadmap for the planned reforms and the next steps for their implementation.