2026/2027 EuroMatch NPFL Season Kicks Off Today [Full Matchday 1 Fixtures]

The 2026/2027 EuroMatch Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season has officially resumed today, August 28, as Shooting Stars host newly promoted Inter Lagos in the opening fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The NPFL matchday one clash kicked off at 4pm as the Nigerian top flight entered a new era under a $7.5 million naming-rights agreement with EuroMatch.

Naija News gathered that the deal renames the competition to the EuroMatch Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and raises the champions’ prize money from ₦200 million to a record ₦1 billion.

Shooting Stars begin the campaign under new technical adviser Salisu Yusuf following the departure of Nurudeen Aweroro, who guided the club to a third-place finish and continental qualification last season.

The Oluyole Warriors will aim for a better start after winning only one of their opening league matches in the last five seasons, recording three draws and one defeat in the other four.

Yusuf took charge of a reshaped squad following the departures of Ismail Ayodele, Tijani Kabiru and last season’s leading assist provider, Ayobami Junior. The Ibadan club have strengthened with the signings of Taheer Abubakar, Kalu Nweke, Albert Kovarh, Tamuno Kalio, Issa Yusuf and Aule Johnmark.

Inter Lagos began their first season in the top flight after securing promotion last term. The Lagos club held Shooting Stars to a goalless draw in a pre-season friendly on August 4 and will hope to carry that confidence into their first NPFL campaign.

Head coach Shakiru Biodun Giwa is expected to rely largely on the group of players who helped the club secure promotion.

Matchday One will continue on Sunday, August 30, with all nine remaining fixtures scheduled for a 4pm kick-off.

Bendel Insurance will host Warri Wolves in the South-South derby, while Niger Tornadoes welcome Enyimba.

Abia Warriors will face Kun Khalifat FC, while Rivers United host Plateau United.

Barau FC will take on Nasarawa United, Rangers International will welcome Katsina United, and Doma United will host Sporting Lagos.

Ikorodu City will entertain Ranchers Bees, while Kwara United will host Kano Pillars in the final NPFL fixture of the opening round.

Full EuroMatch NPFL Matchday One Fixtures

Friday, August 28

Shooting Stars vs Inter Lagos, 4pm

Sunday, August 30

Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves, 4pm

Niger Tornadoes vs Enyimba, 4pm

Abia Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC, 4pm

Rivers United vs Plateau United, 4pm

Barau FC vs Nasarawa United, 4pm

Rangers International vs Katsina United, 4pm

Doma United vs Sporting Lagos, 4pm

Ikorodu City vs Ranchers Bees, 4pm

Kwara United vs Kano Pillars, 4pm

Naija News reports that the new season begins amid major changes in Nigerian football administration following the mass resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and members of the federation’s Executive Committee.

The NFF has directed the appointed chairmen, directors and chief executive officers of the NPFL, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and Nationwide League One to step aside.

The affected officials will hand over to the chief operating officers of their respective leagues. Where a league’s COO does not belong to the NFF, the Acting General Secretary will deploy a new COO from the federation.

The NFF said, “These interim measures are intended to ensure continuity in the administration of Nigerian football during the transition and pending conclusion of engagements with FIFA, CAF, Government and stakeholders to design a roadmap towards the comprehensive reforms envisaged for the game and the next steps for activation.”