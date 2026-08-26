NPFL Clubs To Get 60% Of $7.5 Million Sponsorship Deal

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs will receive 60 per cent of the league’s new $7.5 million title sponsorship deal with EUROMATCH, with the funds expected to boost players’ wages and welfare ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The three-year agreement, valued at $2.5m per season, was unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday, with EUROMATCH confirmed as the NPFL’s new title sponsor.

NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye said 60 per cent of the sponsorship proceeds would go directly to the clubs, with the agreement requiring them to reflect the increased revenue in improved welfare for their players.

“Let me announce to you that the deal is about $2.5m every season from EUROMATCH for three seasons. That is $7.5m,” Elegbeleye said.

“That will help in increasing players’ wages. Of course, we don’t give the money to the clubs ourselves, but 60 per cent goes straight to the clubs. That is the agreement. This must be reflected in the welfare of the footballers.”

Elegbeleye said the league was putting players at the centre of its commercial plans because they remained the main attraction.

“In football and in sport generally, the athletes and the players are the attractions, not the administrators,” he said.

“Let our players shine. Let the world know them. Let our league be known. Those of us behind the scenes, let our work reflect and let our work show.”

The NPFL chairman said improved earnings would help to improve players’ welfare and productivity as the league continues reforms in club finances, broadcasting, branding and commercial development.

Former Minister of Sports and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said the sponsorship showed that Nigeria’s sports-as-business policy and reforms in the domestic league were beginning to attract investment.

“First, I think the NPFL must be commended for embracing change and reforms. I know the last three-plus years have not been easy for them, but they have kept at it,” Dare said.

“Seeing this come to life, $7.5m over the next three years is massive. But also, it speaks to the effort we made when we classified sports as a business.”

Dare said the development could also benefit the Super Eagles and Nigeria’s youth national teams as the country seeks to strengthen its domestic football structure.

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau described the agreement as a major boost for Nigerian football, while EUROMATCH Group chairman Sadi Semih said the company viewed the partnership as a strategic investment aimed at creating sustainable value and increasing the NPFL’s international visibility.

The sponsorship comes as the NPFL prepares for the 2026/2027 season and continues efforts to strengthen the financial and commercial structure of domestic football.

Naija News reports that the league has also increased the financial incentives available to clubs, with the 2026/2027 champions expected to receive a record ₦1 billion prize, according to the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Former Super Eagles stars Daniel Amokachi, Samson Siasia, Austin Eguavoen and Brown Ideye were among the dignitaries at the unveiling in Abuja.