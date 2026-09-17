Falconets Confident Of Beating England In U-20 Women’s World Cup Clash

Nigeria’s Falconets are confident of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup when they face England in the round of 16 at the Bielsko-Biała Stadium at 2 p.m. today, September 17.

Captain Christiana Uzoma and forward Ramotalahi Kareem expressed confidence ahead of the crucial encounter after Nigeria secured their knockout-stage place with a 10-1 thrashing of debutants New Caledonia in their final Group F match.

The victory took the Falconets to second place with four points behind Spain. Nigeria had earlier lost 2-0 to Spain before drawing 0-0 with China PR. Kareem scored a hat-trick against New Caledonia, while Winner Onajite David also scored three goals.

England reached the last 16 after finishing third in Group B with four points. The Young Lionesses drew 1-1 with Canada in their opening game, defeated Tanzania 5-1 and then lost 2-1 to Brazil. They advanced over Canada on goals scored after both teams finished level on points.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Uzoma said the Falconets were prepared for the challenge and would not be intimidated by England.

“The mood in camp is very good; it’s a winning mentality,” she told the Falconets media team. “We are not scared of England; we are fully prepared for them, and Nigerians should expect victory.”

Uzoma also highlighted the significance of representing Nigeria, saying, “Wearing the Nigerian jersey means a lot to me; it’s a very good opportunity because I’ve been praying for it and I got it, so I have to show that I merit it.”

Kareem called on Nigerians to support the team as they seek a place in the last eight.

“Please come and support us, pray for us, and we are promising you that we won’t disappoint; we will win,” Kareem said.

The winner of Thursday’s clash will face either hosts Poland or Colombia in the quarter-finals.