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Falconets Thrash England To Reach U-20 World Cup Quarter-Finals

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By Ernest Victor
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Falconets players celebrate their win over England on September 17, 2026.
Falconets players celebrate their win over England on September 17, 2026.

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria’s Falconets beat England three-0 on September 17 to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
  • Tosin Rafiu scored in the seventh minute, Janet Akekoromowei added the second early after half-time, and captain Christina Uzoma saved an England penalty.
  • Substitute Mary Mamudu sealed the win in the 72nd minute, as Akekoromowei won Player of the Match and England’s FA congratulated Nigeria on 𝕏.

The Falconets of Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after thrashing England 3-0 in their Round of 16 clash earlier today, September 17.

Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei and substitute Mary Mamudu scored as Moses Aduku’s side produced a commanding performance to send the Young Lionesses out of the tournament.

Rafiu opened the scoring in the seventh minute after running on to a pass before firing a low left-footed shot past England goalkeeper Katie Cox.

England were handed a chance to equalise before half-time after winning a penalty, but Falconets captain Christina Uzoma produced a brilliant save to keep the Falconets in front.

Nigeria doubled their lead three minutes into the second half when Akekoromowei capitalised on a poor clearance from an England corner. The Benfica forward controlled the loose ball before sending a left-footed strike into the net.

The Falconets added a third in the 72nd minute when Mamudu raced into the England box and calmly converted Akekoromowei’s cutback to complete the victory.

Akekoromowei, who scored her second goal of the tournament during the game, was subsequently named Player of the Match for her influential performance.

Meanwhile, the English Football Association congratulated the Falconets after the match through the Lionesses’ 𝕏 account.

They wrote: “Our U20 #YoungLionesses FIFA World Cup journey has come to an end 💔”

“Congratulations to Nigeria 🤝”

The victory sends Nigeria into the last eight, where they will face either Poland or Colombia in Lodz on Sunday, September 20.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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