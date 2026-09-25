Maduka Okoye Joins Super Eagles Camp Ahead Of Madagascar AFCON Qualifier

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has joined Nigeria’s camp ahead of the team’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying opener against Madagascar later today, September 25.

The Udinese goalkeeper arrived in Uyo earlier today, completing head coach Éric Chelle’s 24-man squad for the qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Okoye was the only player in Chelle’s squad who had not reported for duty before Friday, with his late arrival sparking speculation in the build-up to the opening fixture.

However, Chelle explained on Thursday that the goalkeeper had been granted permission to remain with his Italian club to attend to some club-related matters.

“His club asked me to allow him to take care of some club-related activities, and I agreed. Now, I have to manage the situation,” Chelle told journalists at a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, September 24.

Okoye subsequently travelled to Nigeria and linked up with his teammates on Friday morning. His arrival means Chelle now has all 24 invited players available for the two qualifying fixtures.

Despite joining the squad, Okoye is not expected to start against Madagascar after his late arrival. Chelle is likely to choose between Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Charlton Athletic’s Arthur Okonkwo for the opening Group L fixture.

Nigeria will face Corentin Martins’ Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, with the kick-off scheduled for 5pm Nigerian time.