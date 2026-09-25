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Maduka Okoye Joins Super Eagles Camp Ahead Of Madagascar AFCON Qualifier

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By Ernest Victor
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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye arriving in Uyo on Friday, September 25.
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye arriving in Uyo on Friday, September 25.

Key Takeaways

  • Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, arrived in Uyo on September 25 to join Nigeria’s camp before the 2027 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.
  • Super Eagles coach, Éric Chelle, said Udinese asked to keep Okoye back for club activities, so he permitted it before the goalkeeper travelled.
  • With Okoye now in camp, Chelle has all 24 invited players, but may start Stanley Nwabali or Arthur Okonkwo at 5pm on Friday.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has joined Nigeria’s camp ahead of the team’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying opener against Madagascar later today, September 25.

The Udinese goalkeeper arrived in Uyo earlier today, completing head coach Éric Chelle’s 24-man squad for the qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Okoye was the only player in Chelle’s squad who had not reported for duty before Friday, with his late arrival sparking speculation in the build-up to the opening fixture.

However, Chelle explained on Thursday that the goalkeeper had been granted permission to remain with his Italian club to attend to some club-related matters.

“His club asked me to allow him to take care of some club-related activities, and I agreed. Now, I have to manage the situation,” Chelle told journalists at a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, September 24.

Okoye subsequently travelled to Nigeria and linked up with his teammates on Friday morning. His arrival means Chelle now has all 24 invited players available for the two qualifying fixtures.

Despite joining the squad, Okoye is not expected to start against Madagascar after his late arrival. Chelle is likely to choose between Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Charlton Athletic’s Arthur Okonkwo for the opening Group L fixture.

Nigeria will face Corentin Martins’ Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, with the kick-off scheduled for 5pm Nigerian time.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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