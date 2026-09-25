Madagascar Coach Martins Confident Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

Madagascar head coach Corentin Martins says the Barea are confident and motivated to secure a positive result against Nigeria in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture later today, September 25.

The two teams will meet in a Group L encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm local time.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will enter the match with greater experience, but Madagascar can draw confidence from their previous meeting with the Super Eagles.

The Barea have won once in five meetings with Nigeria, with their only victory coming in the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Madagascar defeated Nigeria 2-0 in Alexandria.

Martins acknowledged the quality of the Super Eagles but insisted his players are ready to compete after preparing for the opening qualifier.

“There’s a lot of motivation. We’re playing against a big African nation with good players. We’ve prepared well and are trying to recover from our long trip. We’re motivated to play well,” Martins told reporters at a press conference in Uyo on Thursday.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will look to make a winning start to their Group L campaign after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.