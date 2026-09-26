‘Cyriel Dessers Chooses To Stay With Panathinaikos During AFCON Qualifiers’

Cyriel Dessers has asked Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle for permission to remain with Panathinaikos during the international break instead of joining Nigeria for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

According to Greek outlet Sport24, the 31-year-old striker contacted Chelle himself to request permission to stay in Athens and continue his recovery with Panathinaikos’ medical and coaching staff. Nigeria accepted the request, ruling Dessers out of the Super Eagles’ opening Group L qualifier against Madagascar and their next fixture against Guinea-Bissau.

Dessers had initially been included in Chelle’s 24-man squad but will remain with his club as he works towards full fitness following a recent injury. He had made an impact for Panathinaikos before the international break, scoring twice in their dramatic 2-1 Conference League win over Hradec Králové on August 27.

Nigeria are already without Victor Osimhen, who suffered a right-thigh muscle strain while playing for Galatasaray against Başakşehir earlier this month. Taiwo Awoniyi replaced Osimhen in the squad, leaving Chelle with Awoniyi, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare and George Ilenikhena as central striking options. Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Moses Usor provide further attacking options.

Nigeria’s Group L campaign carries added significance because Tanzania, one of the 2027 AFCON hosts, has automatic qualification. Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau are therefore competing for the group’s remaining qualification place.