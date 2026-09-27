AFCON 2027: Super Eagles Leave Nigeria For Guinea-Bissau Battle

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have left the country for Guinea-Bissau ahead of their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Djurtus.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian team departed from the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday after beginning their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar.

The Super Eagles secured the win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday and will now face Guinea-Bissau in their second Group L match.

Guinea-Bissau currently leads the group after defeating Tanzania 2-0 in their opening fixture, putting them ahead of Nigeria on goal difference.

Coach Eric Chelle and his players held their final training session in Nigeria on Sunday morning before heading to the airport later that day to board a chartered flight to Bissau.

Nigeria are scheduled to face the Djurtus at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

Guinea-Bissau, ranked 132nd in the world and 38th in Africa, have faced Nigeria four times.

The West African side recorded its only victory over the Super Eagles in 2023 during the AFCON qualifiers when they shocked Nigeria with a 1-0 win at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles will now be looking to avoid another setback when both sides meet in Bissau.

The stakes are high for Nigeria, with only the team that finishes top of Group L guaranteed an AFCON 2027 qualification ticket.

Tanzania are already assured of a place at the tournament as one of the co-hosts.

As a result, Nigeria will be seeking another victory against a Guinea-Bissau side that began the qualifying campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Tanzania.