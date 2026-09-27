 Skip to content
Sports

AFCON 2027: Super Eagles Leave Nigeria For Guinea-Bissau Battle

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Super Eagles of Nigeria players
Super Eagles of Nigeria players

Key Takeaways

  • The Super Eagles left Nigeria from Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on Sunday for Guinea-Bissau ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifier clash.
  • Nigeria began their Group L campaign with a two-one win over Madagascar on Friday, but Guinea-Bissau lead after beating Tanzania 2-0 on goal difference.
  • Coach Eric Chelle’s side will play at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, chasing top spot because only Group L winners will qualify.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have left the country for Guinea-Bissau ahead of their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Djurtus.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian team departed from the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday after beginning their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar.

The Super Eagles secured the win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday and will now face Guinea-Bissau in their second Group L match.

Guinea-Bissau currently leads the group after defeating Tanzania 2-0 in their opening fixture, putting them ahead of Nigeria on goal difference.

Coach Eric Chelle and his players held their final training session in Nigeria on Sunday morning before heading to the airport later that day to board a chartered flight to Bissau.

Nigeria are scheduled to face the Djurtus at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

Guinea-Bissau, ranked 132nd in the world and 38th in Africa, have faced Nigeria four times.

The West African side recorded its only victory over the Super Eagles in 2023 during the AFCON qualifiers when they shocked Nigeria with a 1-0 win at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles will now be looking to avoid another setback when both sides meet in Bissau.

The stakes are high for Nigeria, with only the team that finishes top of Group L guaranteed an AFCON 2027 qualification ticket.

Tanzania are already assured of a place at the tournament as one of the co-hosts.

As a result, Nigeria will be seeking another victory against a Guinea-Bissau side that began the qualifying campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.