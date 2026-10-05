Iheanacho Opens Up On Super Eagles Return Ahead Of Russia Friendly

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his delight at returning to the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia on Tuesday.

Kelechi Iheanacho, 30, has been recalled to the national team after more than a year away and said his desire to represent Nigeria has never diminished.

“I have been in the Super Eagles in general for a long time, starting from the U-12, U-13 to U-15, U-17 to Super Eagles so I have been very long here,” Iheanacho told NFF TV.

“I’m not coming to the national team because of anybody but because of the love I have for the game and the passion. It’s the dream of everyone to play in the Super Eagles as long as you are Nigerian and I’ve been living that dream for a long time to play in the national team from the junior level up to here.

“Even if it’s five-a-side or U-15 the Eagles are playing and I’m invited I will play, it doesn’t matter because it’s my passion. So it’s a thing of joy and I’m very happy to be here and hopefully we will have lovely outing on Tuesday.”

Iheanacho also defended his decision to join Turkish second division side Bursaspor after helping Celtic win the league and Cup double during his loan spell from Sevilla last season.

The move raised questions among some supporters, but the striker said he has no regrets and believes the Turkish division offers strong competition.

“As a player you have reasons why you go to any club that you go to in Turkey,” he said. “For me football is the same all over the world wherever you go to and you have to play football just like you play everywhere.

“Some of us are in Turkey and the division I play there are lots of Nigerians there but it’s a good league to be fair, I don’t know how people rate the league but it’s a really good league and it’s not easy as we think. I’m enjoying it and they are enjoying it as well and you can say it favours Nigerians but it’s a good league.”

Iheanacho has backed up his assessment with impressive form, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in eight appearances for Bursaspor.

His performances have made him the league’s current top scorer and helped earn him a recall by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

Nigeria will face Russia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday as the Super Eagles look to respond to their recent 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.