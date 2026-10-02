Wilfred Ndidi Withdraws From Nigeria’s Russia Friendly Ahead Of Tuesday Clash

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has reportedly withdrawn from Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia on Tuesday, October 6.

Wilfred Ndidi, who plays for Besiktas, was included in Eric Chelle’s 24-man squad for the October 6 fixture at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

However, the midfielder will no longer feature in the match, although the reason for his withdrawal has not been confirmed.

Members of Nigeria’s backroom staff and some Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players invited for the friendly departed the country on Thursday, October 1, as preparations for the match gathered pace.

Foreign-based players are expected to join the squad in Russia, while coach Eric Chelle is also expected to link up with the team after travelling separately following Nigeria’s latest qualifier.

Naija News gathered that the Franco-Malian coach did not return with the Super Eagles from Guinea-Bissau after Nigeria suffered a 3-0 defeat in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Chelle’s squad for the friendly against Russia includes experienced players such as Moses Simon, Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Benjamin Fredrick, Raphael Onyedika and Akor Adams.

Kelechi Iheanacho has also returned to the squad after his absence from the AFCON qualifier. The Bursaspor forward is expected to provide an attacking option for the Super Eagles who will be without unfit Victor Osimhen.

Several players could make their senior international debuts against Russia. The newcomers include Benfica’s Peter Edopolor, Abubakar Umar of Famalicão, Abdullahi Umar of Hradec Králové, Ikorodu City goalkeeper Michael Atata and SJK FC goalkeeper Samuel James.

Isaac James, Victory Akpe, Chibuzo Nwoko, Stephen Michael, Igor Wilfred, Ridwan Abdulrasaq, Suleiman Mubarak and Aderemi Adeoye are also among the players hoping to earn their first Super Eagles appearances.