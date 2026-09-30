Dimeji Lawal Blames Super Eagles Defeat On Overhyped Players

Former Nigeria international, Dimeji Lawal, has blamed the Super Eagles’ 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau on what he described as an overreliance on overhyped players.

Nigeria suffered a heavy defeat in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Bissau on Tuesday, September 29, with Franculino Djú, Mama Baldé and Alvaró Djalo scoring for the hosts. The result left Guinea-Bissau top of Group L with six points, while Nigeria remain second on three points, with Madagascar and Tanzania on one point each.

Speaking on BRILA Media after the match, Lawal criticised Nigeria’s approach to recruiting foreign-born players and questioned whether some of them can cope with the demands of African football.

“We have too many overhyped players and a country that goes after every foreign-born player; once we see players with Nigerian names, we run after them,” Lawal said on BRILA Media. “We are talking about African football, which is quite different from European football; that’s one of the basic problems we’ve been having and will continue to have.”

The former Flying Eagles midfielder compared the current squad with previous generations, arguing that former Super Eagles stars such as Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi had developed in African football before moving to Europe.

“In the days of Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi, they had an African football background before mixing it with European football. But what do we have now? We just go around after players who have never set foot on our soil to come and play African football; you think African football is easy?”

Lawal also warned Nigeria against underestimating less-fancied teams, saying there are no longer guaranteed victories in African football.

“For a very long time I knew there was nothing like push overs anymore, and when you look at the results, it shows that if you don’t hold your own, you will find it very difficult,” he said.

Nigeria will return to action in the qualifiers on November 11 when they host Tanzania in Uyo.