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Guinea-Bissau Coach Explains Why They Defeated Super Eagles Of Nigeria

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By Ernest Victor
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Guinea-Bissau coach Emiliano Té
Guinea-Bissau coach Emiliano Té

Key Takeaways

  • Guinea-Bissau head coach, Emiliano Té, said his team beat the Super Eagles three-0 because they adapted tactics to suit different opponents in Group L.
  • Franculino Djú scored first, Mama Baldé made it two-0, and Álvaro Djaló sealed the win in stoppage time on Tuesday in Bissau.
  • Emiliano Té said qualification is not yet secured, but the win boosted Guinea-Bissau in Group L as Tanzania already have automatic 2027 AFCON entry.

Guinea-Bissau head coach Emiliano Té has attributed his side’s 3-0 win over Nigeria to their ability to adapt their tactics against different opponents in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The Djurtus produced a strong performance against the Super Eagles at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Tuesday to secure their second consecutive Group L victory.

Franculino Djú opened the scoring before Mama Baldé doubled Guinea-Bissau’s advantage. Álvaro Djaló completed the victory in stoppage time as Nigeria suffered their first defeat of the qualifying campaign.

Guinea-Bissau had earlier defeated Tanzania 2-0 in their opening match, while Nigeria began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Té said his players’ tactical understanding helped them overcome Nigeria.

“Every game has its own story,” he said. “You need to play tactical football, create better scoring opportunities, and always believe that you can do more and better, regardless of the opponent.”

Despite the emphatic victory, Té stressed that Guinea-Bissau have not secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON, with more matches still to come.

“It represents a journey to reach the African Cup of Nations. The victory against Nigeria illustrates that the national team is performing effectively and shall continue to advance in forthcoming matches.”

The victory has strengthened the Djurtus’ position in Group L, while Tanzania, one of the three co-hosts of the 2027 AFCON, already have an automatic place at the tournament.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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