Guinea-Bissau Coach Explains Why They Defeated Super Eagles Of Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau head coach Emiliano Té has attributed his side’s 3-0 win over Nigeria to their ability to adapt their tactics against different opponents in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The Djurtus produced a strong performance against the Super Eagles at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Tuesday to secure their second consecutive Group L victory.

Franculino Djú opened the scoring before Mama Baldé doubled Guinea-Bissau’s advantage. Álvaro Djaló completed the victory in stoppage time as Nigeria suffered their first defeat of the qualifying campaign.

Guinea-Bissau had earlier defeated Tanzania 2-0 in their opening match, while Nigeria began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Té said his players’ tactical understanding helped them overcome Nigeria.

“Every game has its own story,” he said. “You need to play tactical football, create better scoring opportunities, and always believe that you can do more and better, regardless of the opponent.”

Despite the emphatic victory, Té stressed that Guinea-Bissau have not secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON, with more matches still to come.

“It represents a journey to reach the African Cup of Nations. The victory against Nigeria illustrates that the national team is performing effectively and shall continue to advance in forthcoming matches.”

The victory has strengthened the Djurtus’ position in Group L, while Tanzania, one of the three co-hosts of the 2027 AFCON, already have an automatic place at the tournament.