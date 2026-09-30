CAF Explores Contingency Plans For 2027 AFCON Amid East Africa Concerns

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly begun exploring contingency plans for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) amid concerns over Kenya and Uganda’s readiness to host the tournament alongside Tanzania.

The three East African countries are scheduled to co-host the 36th edition of the competition from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

However, concerns over stadium construction, accommodation and other logistical requirements have reportedly prompted CAF to consider alternative options.

According to French publication Le Monde, CAF has contacted Morocco, South Africa and Algeria as possible standby hosts if the East African countries fail to meet the required deadlines. Ivory Coast and Egypt have also reportedly emerged as potential alternatives.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has maintained that the hosting arrangement remains unchanged, despite acknowledging that significant work still needs to be completed.

Speaking to journalists after an inspection tour of the three host countries, Motsepe said CAF was not considering “either a Plan B or a Plan C.”

CAF is expected to conduct further inspections in the coming months before deciding whether Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania can meet the requirements to stage the tournament.

The governing body has previously moved AFCON tournaments when host preparations fell behind schedule. The 2013 edition was moved from Libya to South Africa, while the 2015 tournament was switched from Morocco to Equatorial Guinea.

The 2017 tournament moved from Libya to Gabon, while Cameroon lost the 2019 hosting rights to Egypt after delays to its preparations.

The 2027 AFCON would mark the competition’s return to the CECAFA region for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the tournament in 1976.