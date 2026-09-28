CAF Annuls Edo Queens’ Victory Over Ampem Darkoa

Edo Queens will have to return to the pitch against Ghanaian side Ampem Darkoa Ladies after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) annulled their penalty shootout victory in the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU-B qualifying final.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian champions had defeated Ampem Darkoa 4-1 on penalties after the final ended 2-2 in Ouagadougou on September 5.

However, Ampem Darkoa protested the decision to go straight to penalties, arguing that the match should have gone into extra time in line with the CAF WAFU-B competition regulations.

CAF has now upheld the protest, ruling that the final did not follow the required procedure.

According to CAF, Article 72.4 of the competition regulations requires two 15-minute periods of extra time when a final remains level after 90 minutes.

Penalty kicks should only be used if the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes.

As a result, Edo Queens’ penalty shootout victory has been cancelled.

The final will now resume from the 2-2 scoreline, with both teams playing two 15-minute periods of extra time.

If neither side is able to score the winning goal during extra time, the winner will be decided by penalties.

The outcome of the rescheduled extra time will determine the team that represents the WAFU-B zone at the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Edo Queens had secured the qualification ticket after their penalty shootout victory over Ampem Darkoa.

However, following CAF’s ruling, the Nigerian side will now have to settle the contest on the pitch again before the zone’s representative for the continental competition is confirmed.