Troost-Ekong Calls For Consistency, Structure To Revive Super Eagles Of Nigeria

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has called for greater consistency and a stronger structure within the Nigeria national team if they are to compete successfully at the highest level of international football.

Nigeria have endured a difficult period in recent years, missing the last two FIFA World Cup tournaments and making an unconvincing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The three-time African champions opened their qualifying campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Madagascar before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their second match.

Troost-Ekong believes the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), coaching staff and players must work with greater consistency to help the team fulfil its potential.

“We are at a point where we need to see some consistency, I think, from the top down; from the federation to the coach to this group of players,” Troost-Ekong told beIN SPORTS.

The former Watford defender acknowledged that Nigeria have plenty of talented players but said the team needs a clear and stable structure to make the most of its resources.

“I think the talent is there in abundance. What we see now is still some uncertainty about how things are prepared for the team,” said Troost-Ekong.

“Appointing Eric Chelle for the long term has been a great thing to do. He’s also in charge of the Olympic team, so he understands the young players coming through.”

Troost-Ekong also warned that Nigeria cannot depend on individual talent alone and must build a stronger foundation around the team.

“That consistency is number one. But I do think the team needs the structure and the backbone, and we can’t just rely on the talent alone,” he added.

“I think we’ve managed to cover a lot of gaps over the years. But now, over time, those things will get exposed. They need to have the right structure around it.”

The 33-year-old also highlighted the growing competitiveness of African football, stressing that Nigeria must prepare properly to deal with increasingly difficult opponents.

“For any team playing in Africa, the level is continuously increasing, also from the other teams. So you need to make sure you give yourself the best opportunity to win,” Troost-Ekong declared.

He remains hopeful that greater stability under Chelle will help the Super Eagles regain consistency and perform better in future qualifiers.

“Now, with this coach, hopefully they can find some consistency and take the qualifiers seriously from the beginning. And then I think we’re going to see some great things from Nigeria,” Troost-Ekong stated.