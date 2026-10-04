Akor Adams Confident Super Eagles Can Recover From Guinea-Bissau Defeat

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams believes Nigeria can quickly recover from their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Naija News reports that Nigeria suffered a heavy defeat to the Djurtus at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau on Tuesday, just days after opening their qualifying campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Madagascar.

Adams admitted the players were disappointed with their performance but insisted they had accepted responsibility and were already working to correct their mistakes.

“It’s not a game we should lose, and we have to take responsibility for that,” Adams told the Super Eagles media.

“We have taken responsibility for it. It’s a game we prepared very well for. We knew how important it was to us in the qualification phase.

“Looking back, we are already making corrections to what happened in the game. In football, we were on the bad side on that day as a group and as a team.

“We know our possibilities and how good we can be when we are at our best.”

The forward also criticised the condition of the playing surface in Bissau but refused to blame the pitch for Nigeria’s defeat.

“That wasn’t our best day. It’s something we have to take responsibility for. I think a good pitch should be the bare minimum for African football. We all know this. I’m not making any excuses, and I would not make excuses,” he said.

“We are professionals, and we should know that there are a lot of things that come with the game.

“The weather, the referee, whatever the circumstances, we should be able to find our way. But a good pitch should be the bare minimum for how big African football is, and that was not the case on that day.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has handed a late invitation to Rostov midfielder Ibraheem Mahfus Ajasa for Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia.

Ajasa replaces Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has withdrawn from the squad alongside captain Wilfred Ndidi and Akpe Victory.

John Otomewo and Vince Osuji have also received late invitations as replacements for Ndidi and Victory.

Ajasa’s invitation was confirmed by Rostov on the club’s official website.

“Ibrahim Mafus Ajasa has been called up to the Nigerian national team for the match against the Russian national team. We wish you good luck!” the club wrote.