Iheanacho Scores, Assists On Bursaspor Debut, Okereke Closes In On Benevento Move

Kelechi Iheanacho made an impressive start to life at Bursaspor, scoring once and setting up another goal as the Turkish club began their new campaign with a 2-0 away win over Bodrum FK on Sunday.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring before turning provider for Bursaspor’s second goal. His all-round display earned him the Man of the Match award and gave the forward plenty to celebrate on his competitive debut.

“I’m very happy,” he told Bein Sports. “Early matches are tough. I’m delighted we won. I’m also thrilled to have scored a goal and provided an assist.” Iheanacho added: “I hope I can be successful here and win some trophies.”

The 29-year-old joined Bursaspor on a free transfer last month after ending his spell with Scottish Premiership club Celtic. His debut performance will raise hopes that he can play a leading role as the club targets a strong campaign.

Nigeria striker David Okereke is also closing in on a move to Italy, with the 28-year-old set to join newly promoted Serie B club Benevento on a free transfer. Okereke has agreed a two-year contract with an option for another season and is expected to undergo his medical on Monday before completing the move.

The former Nigeria U-23 international chose Benevento despite interest from clubs in Turkey, Major League Soccer, Belgium and Italian side Sampdoria. He spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep, where he scored nine goals in 29 league appearances. Okereke could make his Benevento debut on Friday when they face Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia.