Nineteen Super Eagles Players In Camp Ahead Of Russia Friendly

Nineteen players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Nizhny Novgorod ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against Russia.

Late invitee Ibrahim Ajasa, who plays for Russian club FC Rostov, arrived in camp earlier today, October 5, to bring the number of available players to 19.

The Super Eagles have faced several setbacks ahead of the friendly, with injuries and club-related issues limiting the options available to head coach Éric Chelle.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Basel defender Victor Akpe have been ruled out through injury, while Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Ridwan Abdulrasaq Popoola were denied permission by their respective clubs to travel to Russia.

Moses Usor, who scored on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar in Uyo on September 25, will also miss the match. The Austria-based forward was not initially included in the squad, but LASK FC refused to release him after Chelle requested his services for the friendly.

Suleiman Mubarak, who was invited from Czech club Slavia Prague, also failed to travel after he could not secure the required residence permit.

The Super Eagles will hold their final training session on Monday night as they complete preparations for the friendly at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday.

The players currently in camp are Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Stanley Nwabali, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Frederick, Wilfred Igor, Samuel James, Kenneth Igboke, Chibuzor Nwoko, Umar Abubakar, Peter Edokpolor, Abdullahi Bewene, Umar Abdullai, Atata Michael, Aderemi Adeoye, Isaac James, Michael Stephen and Ibrahim Ajasa.