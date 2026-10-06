Moses Simon: Super Eagles Did Not Travel To Russia To Lose

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon says Nigeria are determined to return to winning ways when they face Russia in an international friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 5 p.m. today, October 6.

Moses Simon made the declaration during Monday’s pre-match press conference as the Super Eagles prepare for their second meeting with Russia in 16 months. Nigeria are seeking a response after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier last week.

“We didn’t come here to lose; we can’t fly for long hours to come here to lose. We came to win also,” Simon said.

“I’m not the only star; every young player in the team is also a star. This is our job; we go everywhere to play, we signed for it, so we will go and give everything.”

The Paris FC winger is one of the most experienced players in the 19-man squad following the withdrawals of captain Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Bright Osayi-Samuel and four other players because of injuries, club restrictions and other issues.

Simon is expected to captain the Super Eagles against Russia, with head coach Éric Chelle working with a depleted squad. Late invitee Ibrahim Ajasa of FC Rostov joined the team in Russia, bringing the number of available players to 19.

Kelechi Iheanacho has also returned to the squad after scoring 11 goals in eight games for Turkish second-tier club Bursaspor.

Russia are unbeaten in their last four matches and will be looking to secure a win on home soil. The two teams played a 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in June 2025.

Naija News gathered that Nigeria held their final training session at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Monday evening, October 5.