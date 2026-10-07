Eric Chelle Reveals Tactical Change Behind Super Eagles’ Comeback Against Russia

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has revealed that a tactical change in attack helped Nigeria fight back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with Russia in Tuesday’s international friendly.

Nigeria took an early lead through Kelechi Iheanacho in the 10th minute but Russia responded with three goals to establish a 3-1 advantage.

However, Benfica teenager Peter Edokpolor pulled one back in the 78th minute on his Super Eagles debut before Akor Adams completed the comeback with a 94th-minute equaliser.

Another debutant, Umar Abubakar, had almost reduced the deficit earlier when his effort in the 91st minute was denied by a fine save from the Russian goalkeeper. He later provided the assist for Adams’ stoppage-time equaliser.

Chelle said the tactical adjustment disrupted Russia’s control of the game and created opportunities for Nigeria to score in transition.

The coach said, “The game was good for both teams. Russia had momentum towards the end of the first half, and in the beginning of the second half it was the same. But we found a solution because tactically we changed something about our strikers and they (Russia) couldn’t find a solution and this is why we scored two goals in transition.

“So, the state of mind of my team was very good. I’m proud of my players.”

Chelle handed several players their international debuts due to the absence of a number of established Super Eagles stars.

The Malian coach suggested that some of the impressive debutants could earn further opportunities when Nigeria begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Tanzania in November.

“We had two objectives, the 2027 AFCON and the Olympic Games, and like I said in yesterday’s press conference, we had problems bringing some players because their clubs didn’t allow them,” Chelle said.

“So we came with some of the players who we plan to use for the U-23, and with what they showed us, maybe some of them will be in the Super Eagles in the next FIFA window.”