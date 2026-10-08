Blackburn Rovers’ Dapo Afolayan Wants Super Eagles Call-Up

Blackburn Rovers striker Dapo Afolayan has reiterated his desire to represent Nigeria at senior international level before the end of his career.

Dapo Afolayan, 29, was born in London to Nigerian parents and remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles. Although he has represented England C once, the appearance does not tie him to the Three Lions at senior international level.

Afolayan said he has previously come close to receiving a Nigeria call-up but missed out because of unfortunate timing.

“I would love to play for Nigeria. It’s always been something I wanted to do since I was a kid. I have been really close, and timing has been unfortunate in a few cases,” Afolayan told Blackburn Rovers’ official website.

“I was doing well in the Bundesliga, and I was very close to a call-up, and then I stopped playing before the March international break. I ended up not going. It’s just one of those things that has not come to pass.”

Afolayan joined Blackburn from German club FC St. Pauli in January 2026 and has made an impressive start to life at Ewood Park.

The versatile forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in eight league appearances this season, giving him a strong platform as he seeks to attract the attention of the Nigerian national team.