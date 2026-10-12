Champions League: Man City Face PSG As Arsenal, Man United Return To Action

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday, October 12, with 18 fixtures over two nights as Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 league phase begins, featuring Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Tuesday’s headline fixtures include Atlético Madrid against Manchester United, Arsenal’s meeting with Lille and Galatasaray’s clash with Barcelona. On Wednesday, defending champions PSG travel to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, while Real Madrid visit Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The matches will give clubs an early opportunity to strengthen their positions in the league phase and build momentum towards qualification for the knockout rounds.

According to UEFA, the headline fixtures involving Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lille, Galatasaray, Barcelona, Roma, Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG will kick off at 8 pm Nigerian time.

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United

Atlético Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, with both sides seeking to improve their positions after contrasting starts to the competition.

United opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Sabah, while Atlético suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Liverpool.

UEFA statistics show Atlético have yet to win a Champions League group-stage or league-phase match against English opposition, with four draws and seven defeats. United, meanwhile, have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Spanish clubs, winning seven and drawing three.

The fixture also brings together players with links to both sides. Julián Álvarez played for Manchester City between 2022 and 2024 before joining Atlético, while Matheus Cunha represented the Spanish club from 2021 to 2023.

United will look to maintain their attacking form, while Atlético aim to secure their first points of the campaign.

Arsenal vs Lille

Arsenal welcome Lille to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, hoping to extend their impressive record in the Champions League league phase.

The Gunners began with a 1-0 away victory over Napoli, while Lille suffered a 3-2 home defeat against Real Betis.

According to UEFA, Arsenal have won 13 consecutive league-phase matches and lost only two of their last 31 group-stage or league-phase European games. They have also kept five clean sheets in their last seven Champions League matches.

Lille face a difficult challenge, having lost their last eight away matches against English clubs.

Arsenal defender Gabriel previously played for Lille, making 52 appearances between 2017 and 2020. Viktor Gyökeres has also scored against the French side, finding the net for Sporting CP in September 2024.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona

Barcelona travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray at RAMS Park on Tuesday, with both teams looking to improve their positions following the opening round.

Barcelona made an emphatic start with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord, while Galatasaray lost 3-1 to Sporting CP.

UEFA figures show that Barcelona’s last 31 Champions League matches have produced 141 goals, an average of 4.55 per game. However, the Spanish side have failed to keep a clean sheet in 16 consecutive matches in the competition.

Teenage forward Lamine Yamal will be one to watch as he closes in on Kylian Mbappé’s record for Champions League goals scored as a teenager. Yamal has scored 12, one fewer than Mbappé’s record of 13.

Galatasaray have won only one of their last 22 matches against Spanish clubs, drawing six and losing 15. Their only victory over Barcelona came in November 1994, when they won 2-1.

Roma vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid visit Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday in one of the standout fixtures of the second round.

Madrid began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter, while Roma drew 1-1 away to Fenerbahçe.

UEFA records show that Madrid have won eight of their 12 meetings with Roma, who have recorded three victories, with the other match ending in a draw. The Spanish side have also won their last four meetings with Roma without conceding a goal.

However, Roma boast a strong home record, having won eight of their last nine Champions League matches at the Stadio Olimpico.

Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé could also approach a personal milestone as he closes in on 100 Champions League appearances. UEFA says he could become the youngest player to reach the mark if he features.

Manchester City vs PSG

Manchester City’s meeting with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday is among the most anticipated fixtures of Matchday 2.

City began their campaign with a 2-0 away victory over Porto, while PSG recorded a 6-1 win against Slovan Bratislava.

UEFA records give City the advantage in their head-to-head meetings, with four wins against PSG’s two, alongside two draws. However, PSG won their most recent encounter 4-2 at home during the 2024/25 Champions League league phase.

Erling Haaland will be a major talking point after scoring 59 goals in 59 Champions League appearances. The Norwegian has netted 36 times for City in the competition, matching Sergio Agüero’s club record.

PSG will look to Ousmane Dembélé to maintain his impressive European form. The French forward has scored in five consecutive Champions League appearances, registering eight goals across those matches.

City have lost only one of their last 25 home group-stage or league-phase matches in the competition, while PSG are unbeaten in their last 11 European matches against English clubs.

Other Champions League fixtures in Matchday 2

Tuesday, October 13

Lens vs Sporting CP – 5.45 pm

Sabah vs Slavia Praha – 5.45 pm

Inter vs Club Brugge – 8 pm

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven – 8 pm

Viking vs Bayern Munich – 8 pm

Villarreal vs Napoli – 8 pm

Wednesday, October 14

Feyenoord vs Como – 5.45pm Nigerian time

LASK vs Liverpool – 5.45 pm

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe – 8 pm

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens – 8 pm

Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund – 8 pm

Real Betis vs Porto – 8 pm

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart – 8 pm