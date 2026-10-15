Enrique Admits PSG Were Lucky Against Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique admitted his side were fortunate to escape with a 4-2 win over Manchester City in a thrilling Champions League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, October 14.

The European champions took control in the first half, with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha scoring to give PSG a commanding 3-0 lead before the break.

Manchester City responded strongly after half-time, with Erling Haaland scoring twice to revive the hosts’ hopes of a comeback. City also struck the woodwork twice as they piled pressure on the visitors.

However, Nuno Mendes produced a crucial goal-line clearance to preserve PSG’s advantage before Maghnes Akliouche extended the French side’s lead. Ferran Torres subsequently missed a late penalty as PSG held on for a dramatic win.

The result reflected PSG’s clinical finishing in the first half and their resilience under intense pressure after the break, despite City’s improved performance.

It also marked City’s first defeat under new manager Enzo Maresca, who had won his opening eight matches since replacing Pep Guardiola.

The match was City’s first home fixture since the club was found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules. Guardiola attended the encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

The victory maintained PSG’s perfect start to their Champions League title defence and lifted them to the top of the league-phase table, while City dropped to 17th place after two matches.

Speaking after the match, Luis Enrique acknowledged the threat posed by City’s second-half performance.

“We could have lost this match if they scored the chances that they created,” he said. “I think it was a very nice match, but the way they play, it’s amazing. We like to play these kind of matches.”

Maresca, meanwhile, urged his players to learn from the defeat and remain committed to their approach.

“From tonight we can learn many things,” he said. “Even if we concede two goals against the best team in Europe, we need to continue.”