After Five Years On The Run, DSS Arrests Maina’s Fugitive Son

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, the son of former Pension Reform Task Team chairman Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been on the run since 2020.

Naija News reports that Faisal has been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest in Abuja.

According to Zagazola Makama, the DSS operatives tracked him to the Karsana area of the Federal Capital Territory, where he was apprehended after intelligence reports indicated that he had secretly returned to Nigeria.

Faisal had been declared wanted after allegedly fleeing the country while facing trial over financial crimes.

His case was handled by the EFCC, which charged him with three counts bordering on money laundering and conspiracy.

During the trial, Faisal reportedly breached his bail conditions and left the country, forcing the court proceedings to continue in his absence.

In 2021, Justice Okon Abang convicted him and sentenced him to 14 years in prison over the charges.

Following the judgment, the court ordered that Faisal be arrested anywhere he was found within Nigeria and taken to a correctional centre to serve his sentence.

The court also directed the Federal Government to take the necessary legal steps to secure his extradition if he was found outside the country.