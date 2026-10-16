Security Operatives Arrest Five Suspected Abductors Of 20 NYSC Members

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the military and police have apprehended five suspected members of a criminal gang allegedly responsible for the abduction of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Imo State on Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day.

Naija News recalls that 20 NYSC members were abducted by armed men along Owerri–Onitsha Expressway in Imo State on October 1, 2026, as they travelled to their assigned orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

The victims were subsequently rescued on October 7, 2026, during a joint security operation at Amakohia Ubi Village.

During the operation, five other suspected members of the gang, however, escaped with gunshot injuries prompting a massive manhunt for them.

The suspects were arrested during a series of intelligence-led operations conducted at different locations in Rivers and Abia States.

According to security expert, Zagazola Makama, the operations were carried out between October 10 and 14 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Aba South LGA. Abia State

He described the development as a major relief, noting that security agencies had sustained a wide-ranging manhunt for the abductors.

“This is a huge sigh of relief. Security agencies have been on a manhunt for the abductors, and we are elated that they have been captured. We strongly believe they will be charged to Court by DSS and the corps members will get justice,” he said.