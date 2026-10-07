Police Confirm Rescue Of Kidnapped NYSC Members, Speaks On Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has rescued the 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Imo State last Thursday.

The corps members were rescued on Tuesday, October 7, 2026, at Amakohia Ubi in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state following a coordinated operation involving the police and other security agencies.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Iniedu said the rescued victims had been taken for medical assessment and were receiving the necessary care.

The statement said, “The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with sister security agencies, rescued the 20 prospective NYSC corps members abducted in Imo State on 1st October 2026.

“The victims were rescued on 7th October 2026 at Amakohia Ubi Village, Imo State, following sustained search-and-rescue operations. They have since been taken for medical assessment and necessary care.”

The corps members were reportedly travelling to their orientation camp when gunmen attacked their convoy along the Owerri-Onitsha route.

The police said efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the abduction.

According to the statement, security agencies will continue coordinated operations until they bring all those responsible to justice.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the abduction, as the Police and other security agencies sustain coordinated operations towards bringing all culpable persons to justice,” it said.

The Force thanked members of the public for their cooperation and support, assuring Nigerians of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property.

“The Nigeria Police Force appreciates members of the public for their cooperation and support and remains committed to the protection of lives and property, prompt response to security threats and continued collaboration with sister security agencies,” the statement added.