NAF Plane Crash, Wike Meets Fubara, Others | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Wednesday, 7th October, 2026.

Nigeria recorded at least 10 military aircraft crashes between 2021 and October 2026, resulting in at least 68 confirmed and presumed deaths, an analysis of military aviation incidents has shown. The incidents involved fighter jets, helicopters, training aircraft, transport aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles, and occurred during combat operations, training exercises, routine missions, casualty evacuation, and post-maintenance checks.

Swampy and near-inaccessible terrain has stalled evacuation of remains of victims of the Nigerian Air Force plane which crashed at Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday, more than 24 hours after the crash.

As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, politicians and their supporters may spend millions of dollars on private aircraft and helicopter charter services traversing the entire country for almost six months.

Families, friends and colleagues of some personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed in an ATR-42 aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, have taken to social media to mourn their loved ones, sharing messages of grief and memories of the victims lost in the tragedy.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.