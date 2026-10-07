Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 7th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 7th October, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is reviewing the recent Supreme Court judgment on some provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 that could affect the eligibility of some candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position of the electoral umpire was revealed on Tuesday by its chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, while addressing a press conference on the commission’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court had last week, affirmed the validity of sections 77 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026 (as amended) on eligibility to contest in primary elections based on appeals by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The apex court judgment has created fresh uncertainty about the status of some candidates who crossed over to new parties after their attempts to secure tickets from the parties they were originally associated with failed.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Amupitan disclosed that INEC just received the certified true copy of the judgment on Tuesday and is still reviewing it.

He said appropriate action will be taken and announced once the review is concluded.

The INEC Chairman also acknowledged that the commission had received complaints from political parties, aggrieved aspirants and members of the National Assembly concerning the implications of the Supreme Court judgment.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that all 25 people aboard an ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State have died.

Naija News reports that the aircraft, registered as NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin, Edo State, to Lagos when the accident occurred.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the victims, describing the crash as a painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the country.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the CAS had assured the bereaved families of the service’s full support.

According to the statement, the aircraft had 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has described Nigerians as very ignorant people who do not read.

She blamed poor understanding of pesticide instructions and regulatory agencies’ responsibilities for some food safety challenges in the country.

Naija News reports that the NAFDAC boss shared her frustrations during an appearance on BusinessDay TV on Monday while explaining the division of responsibilities between NAFDAC and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in regulating food safety and agricultural chemicals.

“First of all, we are ignorant in this country. We are very ignorant. We don’t read. We don’t understand,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss explained that food safety regulation involves several government agencies operating at different stages of the food production and distribution chain, from the farm to the consumer.

She explained that the Agency’s mandate primarily covers processed and semi-processed foods, while the Ministry of Agriculture primarily oversees fresh agricultural produce.

A Director in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ali Mohammed, has told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, that the Ministry was not aware of the withdrawal of ₦124.86 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Naija News reports that Mohammed, who testified as the prosecution witness 10, PW10, in the ongoing trial of the former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Abbas Mohammed.

Emefiele is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a four-count charge bordering on alleged disobedience to lawful directives and unlawful acts that allegedly caused harm to members of the public in connection with the controversial naira redesign policy.

The witness said he appeared before the court because his Ministry received a letter from the investigation team concerning ₦154 billion said to have been withdrawn by the CBN.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has disclosed that three political parties, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Youth Party (YP) and Accord Party (AP), did not nominate presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Amupitan made the disclosure on Tuesday at INEC’s world press conference and National Stakeholders Forum on preparations for the 2027 elections.

The INEC chairman said 18 of the 22 registered political parties nominated candidates for the presidential election.

He said Accord, APGA and the Youth Party did not field presidential candidates, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) withdrew its presidential nomination during the substitution window.

According to the INEC chairman, 21 of the 22 registered parties submitted candidates for the National Assembly elections.

He said the parties nominated 313 candidates for the Senate and 3,547 candidates for the House of Representatives.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has reserved judgment in former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s appeal challenging the refusal of his bail application by the Kaduna State High Court, Naija News reports.

The appellate court reached the decision after hearing arguments from lawyers representing El-Rufai and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The presiding judge, Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi, did not give a date for the delivery of the judgment.

The ICPC, through its lead counsel, Ayodeji Adedipe, asked the court to dismiss El-Rufai’s appeal, insisting that the Kaduna State High Court was right to refuse his request for bail.

Adedipe told the court that El-Rufai had made three separate bail applications before the trial court, all of which were rejected.

According to him, the first application was dismissed, while the second was also rejected after the former governor failed to present any exceptional circumstances to justify another application.

He said the third bail application was later filed and equally dismissed, but El-Rufai chose to appeal the ruling on the second application.

The ICPC lawyer argued that El-Rufai failed to inform the Court of Appeal that his third bail application had also been rejected.

He therefore described the appeal as lacking merit and urged the appellate court to dismiss it.

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has raised concerns over the welfare of her two sons amid an ongoing custody dispute with their father.

Naija News reports that Bakare spoke about the matter in a video shared on Instagram, saying she decided to go public because of her growing concerns about the safety and wellbeing of her children.

The actress said she and the father of her sons had been having disagreements over the custody arrangement since their separation.

According to her, the children’s father does not want the boys to spend as much time with her as she would like.

She said the situation had left her distressed, adding, “I’m currently not thinking straight. People say you shouldn’t take your problems to the public or social media, but when it gets scary and threatening, one has to speak out.”

Bakare said her main concern was the alleged treatment of her sons while they were staying with their stepmother.

“My worry now is about the boys being with another wife who isn’t treating them well,” she said.

The actress further alleged that she once overheard a conversation involving her former husband’s wife and some boys. She claimed the woman instructed them not to beat her children in places where injuries would be easily noticed.

Nigerian skit maker, Kevin Arua, popularly known as Kevinblak, has vowed that threats will not deter him from using his content to criticise bad governance.

Naija News reports that Kevinblak l, during an interview on Channels Television’s programme Rubbin’ Mind, said he has received countless threats for criticising bad governance through his satirical political character, ‘Governor Amuneke’.

He recalled receiving a message from someone who threatened to come after him at his house.

According to the skit maker, he is not surprised by the alleged threats, adding that he was already aware of the consequences before he started creating satirical political content.

He said, “I have gotten countless threats because of my contents criticising bad governance. Well, it’s a journey I knew the implication before I started so what that’s going to happen should happen. I once received a message from someone, saying he knows my house and they would come after me.”

Nigeria’s depleted Super Eagles fought back from two goals down to secure a 3-3 draw with Russia in an entertaining international friendly at the Sovcombank Arena in Nizhny Novgorod earlier today, October 6.

Kelechi Iheanacho put Nigeria ahead in the 10th minute after being set up by Alhassan Bewene, but Russia responded with two goals before half-time. Lechi Sadulaev equalised in the 30th minute before Matvey Kislyak put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Russia extended their lead in the 54th minute when Aleksei Miranchuk finished from Aleksandr Sobolev’s assist to make it 3-1. Nigeria reduced the deficit through Edokpolor Patrick in the 78th minute before Akor Adams completed the comeback with a 90+4th-minute equaliser from Umar Abubakar’s assist.

Russia dominated possession and created more chances, recording 62 per cent of the ball and 15 shots compared with Nigeria’s 10. However, the hosts were unable to protect their two-goal advantage as the Super Eagles showed resilience to earn a draw.

South Africa has expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics, which would make it the first African country to stage the event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that South Africa is among seven countries in “continuous dialogue” with the governing body over potential bids.

Hungary, India, Qatar and Turkey are also seeking to become first-time Olympic hosts, while Germany and South Korea are considering bids after previously staging the Games. The interested countries have until 31 October to submit their stated interest, with virtual presentations to the IOC’s future host commission scheduled for November.

South Africa’s proposal would spread the Games across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. Durban had been due to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games but withdrew from the process in 2017.

The IOC plans to complete feasibility assessments of the bids by March 2027. The interested national Olympic committees will then enter strategic dialogue with the IOC as the process moves towards selecting a host.