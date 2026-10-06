‘What’s Going To Happen Should Happen’ – ‘Governor Amuneke’ Vows Not To Stop Criticising Bad Governance

Nigerian skit maker, Kevin Arua, popularly known as Kevinblak, has vowed that threats will not deter him from using his content to criticise bad governance.

Naija News reports that Kevinblak l, during an interview on Channels Television’s programme Rubbin’ Mind, said he has received countless threats for criticising bad governance through his satirical political character, ‘Governor Amuneke’.

He recalled receiving a message from someone who threatened to come after him at his house.

According to the skit maker, he is not surprised by the alleged threats, adding that he was already aware of the consequences before he started creating satirical political content.

He said, “I have gotten countless threats because of my contents criticising bad governance. Well, it’s a journey I knew the implication before I started so what that’s going to happen should happen. I once received a message from someone, saying he knows my house and they would come after me.”

In other news, Nigerian content creator cum Nollywood actor, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has downplayed any possible collaboration with some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

KieKie, in a recent podcast interview, stated that she would never partner with skit makers who are too vulgar or indecent.

Giving reasons for her decision, Kiekie noted that it does not align with her brand.

She said, “I would never collaborate with any skit maker that is too vulgar. I will not be able to collaborate with them.”