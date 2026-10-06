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‘What’s Going To Happen Should Happen’ – ‘Governor Amuneke’ Vows Not To Stop Criticising Bad Governance

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Skit Maker, Kevinblak
Skit Maker, Kevinblak

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian skit maker, Kevin Arua, aka Kevinblak, vowed threats will not stop him criticising bad governance through his satirical political character, ‘Governor Amuneke’.
  • Kevinblak told Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Mind he has received countless threats, including one message claiming the sender knew his house and would come after him.
  • Nigerian content creator and Nollywood actor, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, aka Kiekie, said on a podcast she will not collaborate with vulgar skit makers because it clashes with her brand.

Nigerian skit maker, Kevin Arua, popularly known as Kevinblak, has vowed that threats will not deter him from using his content to criticise bad governance.

Naija News reports that Kevinblak l, during an interview on Channels Television’s programme Rubbin’ Mind, said he has received countless threats for criticising bad governance through his satirical political character, ‘Governor Amuneke’.

He recalled receiving a message from someone who threatened to come after him at his house.

According to the skit maker, he is not surprised by the alleged threats, adding that he was already aware of the consequences before he started creating satirical political content.

He said, “I have gotten countless threats because of my contents criticising bad governance. Well, it’s a journey I knew the implication before I started so what that’s going to happen should happen. I once received a message from someone, saying he knows my house and they would come after me.”

In other news, Nigerian content creator cum Nollywood actor, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has downplayed any possible collaboration with some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

KieKie, in a recent podcast interview, stated that she would never partner with skit makers who are too vulgar or indecent.

Giving reasons for her decision, Kiekie noted that it does not align with her brand.

She said, “I would never collaborate with any skit maker that is too vulgar. I will not be able to collaborate with them.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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