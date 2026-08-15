‘Only People Who Are Mentally Secure Will Be Attracted To Me’ – Skit Maker, Mummy Wa

Nigerian content creator cum Nollywood actress, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as Mummy Wa, has dismissed the insinuation that being a strong and independent woman affects her relationships.

Naija News reports that Mummy Wa, in an interview with Punch, said she does not entertain people intimidated by strong women.

She said, “I would say no because only people who are mentally secure will be attracted to me. I don’t entertain people who are intimidated by strong women. I attract men who love strong women.”

Ikuseedun identified consistency as one of the most difficult aspects of being a creative, particularly while managing several projects and ideas.

She said, “The hardest part for me is showing up and being consistent amidst other things one is doing. There are a lot of projects and ideas, so in the midst of all these, one has to consistently show up for those things one has already done, and it’s crazy. Being better than your version of yesterday and just consistently showing up.”

Speaking on the challenges facing creatives in Nigeria, Mummy Wa said the biggest challenge is finances, stressing that money is needed to bring ideas to life.

She stated, “Yes, I think money is a problem for everybody in Nigeria. For me, especially in the entertainment industry, the biggest challenge is the financial aspect. Sometimes, the passion is there, the creativity is there, and the ideas are there, but the money needed to bring them to life is simply not available. At times, it makes one wonder, ‘Should I continue doing what I love to do or focus on something else that will bring in so much money and one won’t have to stress oneself so much?’”