2027: INEC Reveals Parties That Does Not Have Presidential Candidates

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has disclosed that three political parties, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Youth Party (YP) and Accord Party (AP), did not nominate presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Amupitan made the disclosure on Tuesday at INEC’s world press conference and National Stakeholders Forum on preparations for the 2027 elections.

The INEC chairman said 18 of the 22 registered political parties nominated candidates for the presidential election.

He said Accord, APGA and the Youth Party did not field presidential candidates, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) withdrew its presidential nomination during the substitution window.

“18 out of the 22 registered political parties, presidential/vice presidential political candidates, Accord, APGA, Youth Party nominated no presidential candidate.

“While the New Nigeria Peoples Party withdrew its presidential nomination during the substitution window,” Amupitan said.

According to the INEC chairman, 21 of the 22 registered parties submitted candidates for the National Assembly elections.

He said the parties nominated 313 candidates for the Senate and 3,547 candidates for the House of Representatives.

“Personal particulars were published on August 1, 2026, and the final list of candidates was published on September 12, 2026, subject to the court orders,” he said.

At the state level, Amupitan said 21 political parties nominated 936 governorship and deputy governorship candidates, alongside 9,692 candidates for the state Houses of Assembly.

He said the commission published the candidates’ personal particulars on August 29, with the final list scheduled for publication on October 10.

Amupitan said complaints arising from the nomination process included alleged unlawful withdrawal and substitution of candidates, typographical errors and other legal issues.

He said the commission had investigated and resolved 112 complaints previously received from aspirants, candidates and political parties, except matters currently before the courts.

“The complaints arising from the nomination process include unlawful withdrawal and substitution of candidates, typographical errors and other legal issues relating to nominations.

“All 112 former complaints received from aspirants, candidates, and parties regarding the nomination period were investigated and resolved except those pending in court,” he said.

The INEC chairman, however, disclosed that the commission had recently received fresh complaints from political parties and members of the National Assembly concerning the impact of a recent Supreme Court judgment on the 2027 electoral timetable.

He said the complaints referred to the apex court’s decision in the case involving INEC and the Zenith Labour Party, which affirmed the constitutionality of Sections 77(5)–(7) of the Electoral Act 2026.

“However, we have recently received complaints from some political parties and even from the National Assembly drawing our attention to the recent Supreme Court decision in INEC and Zenith Labour Party delivered on September 21, 2026 affirming the constitutionality of Section 77 sub sec 5-7 of the Electoral Act 2026 and also holding our revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections,” Amupitan said.