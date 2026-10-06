Tinubu, Gumi, Pantami Mourn As Baba-Ahmed Dies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, have mourned the death of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, Malami Nafiu Baba-Ahmed.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, an Islamic scholar and administrator, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

His funeral prayer is scheduled to hold at the National Mosque, Abuja, immediately after the Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.

Tributes poured in following news of his death, with religious and political figures describing him as an advocate of justice and unity who devoted decades to the service of Islam and humanity.

Confirming his death in a post on his verified Facebook page, Ahmad Gumi, said Baba-Ahmed would be remembered for his efforts to promote unity.

“Mal. Nafiyu Baba Ahmad has left us in grief,” Gumi wrote.

“Nafiyu will be remembered as a bridge-builder who always saw the bigger picture.”

Gumi said extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, relatives, the Muslim Ummah and the nation.

Also, the PDP governorship candidate in Gombe State, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, described Baba-Ahmed’s death as a painful loss.

In a condolence message posted on his Facebook page, the former Minister said he had dedicated the last 26 years of his life to the service of Islam and humanity.

Pantami said Baba-Ahmed advocated justice for all during his years of service.

“With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of Allah, we mourn the passing of Mallam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, Esq., who served as the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in his message conveyed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu expressed sadness over the passing of Nafiu Baba-Ahmed.

Tinubu described the late Baba-Ahmed as an impactful leader who steered the affairs of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria with wisdom, foresight, and a deep commitment to unity, justice, and peaceful coexistence.

He recalled his long-term association with the late Baba-Ahmed, especially in the build-up to the 2011 election and in subsequent years, particularly the deceased’s counsel and support during his 2023 presidential campaign.

According to Tinubu, Mallam Baba-Ahmed played a pivotal role in sustaining the Council’s voice on national issues, fostering greater understanding, and promoting the values of moral renewal and social justice.

President Tinubu condoled with the President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, its members, the Baba-Ahmed family, the Government and people of Kaduna State, and the Nigerian Muslim Ummah over this huge loss.

He also prayed that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, admits him to Jannatul Firdaus, and grants his family and the Muslim Ummah the fortitude to bear this loss.