2027: Abdulsalami, Kukah Warn Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi, Others

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other political actors against inflammatory rhetoric, misinformation and violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the committee expressed concerns over 60 election-related incidents recorded across the country within one month, including cases of political violence, intimidation, threats, disruption of political activities and misinformation.

The NPC Chairman and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the committee’s convener, Most Rev. Mathew Kukah, issued the warning in a joint statement on Monday.

The committee urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to abide by their commitments under the National Peace Accord and refrain from conduct capable of heightening political tensions.

The statement partly read, “To political parties, candidates, and supporters: Immediately stop false, inflammatory or inciting communication. Uphold the commitments of the Accord, verify information before publication, and actively prevent supporters from engaging in unlawful conduct, intimidation, or disruption.

“As the 2027 electoral cycle progresses, the message of the NPC remains clear and unwavering. Every candidate must be able to campaign peacefully; every political party must be able to organise lawfully; and every citizen must be able to make a political choice without intimidation or coercion.

“To INEC, strengthen monitoring of political campaigns and ensure compliance with the Electoral Act 2026 and applicable regulations governing political parties and campaign conduct.

“Where breaches are identified, the commission should take appropriate regulatory action within its mandate and promptly refer suspected criminal violations to the relevant law-enforcement agencies.”

“The Committee reminds all signatories that the National Peace Accord is a solemn public commitment, not a ceremonial declaration.

“To the Nigeria Police Force and Security Agencies: Intensify prompt, impartial, and evidence-driven investigations into electoral offences and political violence,” it added.

According to the NPC, its Election Security Information Hub monitored political conduct and developments between August 19 and September 19, recording 60 election-related incidents, many of which ran contrary to the commitments made under the accord.

It said misinformation and disinformation constituted the largest category, accounting for 24 incidents, or 40 per cent of the total.

The NPC highlighted that the falsehood was followed by attacks and disruptions affecting political activities and assets, with 13 incidents, representing 21.7 per cent, while political intimidation and threats, including incidents involving security personnel, accounted for 10 cases, or 16.7 per cent.

Political violence and thuggery accounted for six incidents, representing 10 per cent, while inflammatory statements made up four cases, or 6.7 per cent.

The committee also recorded one incident each involving restrictions on freedom of expression, intra-party conflicts and voter inducement.

The NPC said the figures showed “deviations from peaceful and issue-based campaigns by political actors and their supporters” as envisaged by the Peace Accord.

It warned that such developments could restrict political participation, erode public confidence in the electoral system and escalate tensions as political competition intensifies.