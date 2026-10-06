Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 6th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 6th October, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a three-day national mourning for Air Force personnel who died in the crash of a military plane on Monday, 5th October.

He also directed that flags should be flown at half-mast throughout the country as a mark of respect to the officers.

This was made known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu had earlier expressed sadness over the crash of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 jet.

The accident occurred near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State. The aircraft, carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on Monday evening after spending six days in Lagos, the Presidency has announced.

Naija News reports that Tinubu arrived in Lagos on September 29 after concluding his extended holiday in London and Paris.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the President’s departure for the Federal Capital Territory in a statement issued on Monday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos for Abuja this evening after his six-day visit to the former seat of government,” Onanuga said.

During his stay in Lagos, Tinubu addressed Nigerians on October 1 as the country marked its 66th Independence anniversary.

The President used the occasion to speak on his administration’s economic reforms and efforts to reduce the cost of living.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has disclosed that rescuers have not found any survivors following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, the governor said local residents, security personnel and emergency responders had searched the crash site but had yet to find anyone alive.

He said the information about the crash reached him at about 10.30am after the chairman of the local government contacted him, adding that residents across the river from the Nigerian Navy base in Igbokoda heard a loud sound and later saw the aircraft dive into a swampy area.

While disclosing that the Nigerian Navy initially stayed back to ascertain whether there was any fire or explosion before moving towards the crash site, Aiyedatiwa said: “When they noticed that it’s just an accident, they didn’t see any sign of fire. So they moved in, trying to see if they could rescue the people.”

The governor said local emergency management agency, local residents and personnel of the Amotekun Corps also joined the search for possible survivors.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has confirmed that Nigeria’s National Register of Voters has risen to over 103 million.

Amupitan gave the confirmation on Monday at a One-Day Strategic Workshop for Editors, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors in collaboration with the commission in Abuja.

He said the new figure was reached after the completion of the three-phase Continuous Voter Registration exercise and final biometric cleanup, Naija News reports.

The INEC Chairman said the three phases of the CVR exercise produced 10,772,421 new registrations, subject to verification by the Automated Biometric Identification System.

The INEC chairman further reiterated that the nationwide collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards would commence on Friday, October 9, 2026.

He said the commission had completed the processing and distribution of Phase 1 PVCs to all local government centres ahead of the commencement of collection.

Amupitan also disclosed that INEC had acquired 57,000 new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that the BVAS devices have undergone software hardening, battery optimisation and biometric calibration to prevent accreditation bypass and eliminate manual manipulation.

Niger Delta ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has accused the Olu of Warri and some individuals and companies of receiving contracts worth ₦2.7 trillion annually for pipeline protection.

Naija News reports that Dokubo, in a video circulating online, defended former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, over his involvement in pipeline surveillance contracts.

Dokubo alleged that the Olu of Warri and Osahon Idahosa were receiving larger sums, while Tompolo was criticised for collecting less despite offering similar services.

The activist, who exempted himself from the surveillance contract, said the individuals were not being criticised because of their ethnic backgrounds.

According to him, companies or individuals from other parts of Nigeria should not be allowed to take over contracts meant to benefit the Niger Delta, stressing that such contracts would become the private wealth of the beneficiaries rather than resources belonging to the region.

Dokubo also alleged that a vessel operating in Nigerian waters bearing the initials “OUK” was recently seen, which he linked to former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed Dr Gbenga Oluwepo-Hashim as the presidential candidate of the Accord Party for the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Justice Mohammed Umar, in his judgement ordered the party to submit Oluwepo-Hashim’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and directed the electoral body to recognise him as the party’s candidate.

The court held that Oluwepo-Hashim was lawfully nominated following the Accord Party presidential primary held on May 30, 2026.

Justice Umar also dismissed preliminary objections to the suit and rejected the party’s claim that the presidential primary had been cancelled.

Recall that Hashim had approached the court seeking an order recognising him as the duly nominated presidential candidate of the Accord Party, maintaining that he was the sole aspirant and winner of the May 30 primary.

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has said he intends to carry out a DNA test before accepting any child as his own.

Naija News reports that the singer made the disclosure during a recent episode of the In My Opinion podcast.

Mayorkun revealed that he had already discussed with his girlfriend his plan to sign a prenuptial agreement before they get married.

He also told her that he would want a DNA test to be carried out when she gives birth to a child.

According to the singer, his girlfriend was unhappy with the idea, but he maintained that he would still go ahead with his decision.

Mayorkun explained that he wants to be certain about the paternity of any child he is expected to take responsibility for.

He added that he had even considered conducting the test without informing his partner.

He said that if the DNA result confirms that the child is his, there would be no problem, but if the result proves otherwise, he would make the matter public.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, has denied claims that he lived off his ex-girlfriend, Bella Okagbue, during their relationship.

Naija News recalls that the duo met during the 2022 edition of the BBNaija show and continued that relationship after the reality TV show ended.

However, in August, Sheggz revealed that his four-year relationship with Bella ended in January 2026.

In response, Bella accused Sheggz of having a double personality, stressing that the ex-boyfriend owed her millions of Naira and made “hundreds of promises” to her, but “none was fulfilled”.

Addressing the allegations in a recent chat with Oyemykke, Sheggz dismissed suggestions that he collected money from Bella while they were together.

Sheggz also rejected the label of a gigolo, saying they both contributed financially to the relationship.

Nineteen players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Nizhny Novgorod ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against Russia.

Late invitee Ibrahim Ajasa, who plays for Russian club FC Rostov, arrived in camp earlier today, October 5, to bring the number of available players to 19.

The Super Eagles have faced several setbacks ahead of the friendly, with injuries and club-related issues limiting the options available to head coach Éric Chelle.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Basel defender Victor Akpe have been ruled out through injury, while Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Ridwan Abdulrasaq Popoola were denied permission by their respective clubs to travel to Russia.

Moses Usor, who scored on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar in Uyo on September 25, will also miss the match. The Austria-based forward was not initially included in the squad, but LASK FC refused to release him after Chelle requested his services for the friendly.

Suleiman Mubarak, who was invited from Czech club Slavia Prague, also failed to travel after he could not secure the required residence permit.

The Super Eagles will hold their final training session on Monday night as they complete preparations for the friendly at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday.

Ezri Konsa has returned to Arsenal after being ruled out of England’s final international fixture against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The defender has been managing a slight muscle problem during the international break and initially missed training before returning to the England squad for Saturday’s 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Konsa played the full 90 minutes against Croatia but has now left the England camp and returned to Arsenal for further assessment, according to Yahoo Sports.

The development comes as Arsenal prepare to resume their Premier League campaign against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Konsa’s assessment will determine whether he is fit to face Leeds or requires more time to recover from the muscle problem.

His absence could leave Mikel Arteta with a defensive concern, although Arsenal have received encouraging news elsewhere during the international break.

Ben White, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera have all returned to training, giving Arteta more defensive options ahead of the weekend fixture.