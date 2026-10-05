‘No Survivor’ – Ondo Governor Gives Update On Plane Crash

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has disclosed that rescuers have not found any survivor following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, the governor said local residents, security personnel and emergency responders had searched the crash site but had yet to find anyone alive.

He said the information about the crash reached him at about 10.30am after the chairman of the local government contacted him, adding that residents across the river from the Nigerian Navy base in Igbokoda heard a loud sound and later saw the aircraft dive into a swampy area.

While disclosing that the Nigerian Navy initially stayed back to ascertain whether there was any fire or explosion before moving towards the crash site, Aiyedatiwa said: “When they noticed that it’s just an accident, they didn’t see any sign of fire. So they moved in, trying to see if they could rescue the people.”

The governor said local emergency management agency, local residents and personnel of the Amotekun Corps also joined the search for possible survivors.

“But from the information we got, no single life was saved up to this moment. They could not see any living soul that was in that aircraft,” the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa said: “But they saw the ruins, some of the wreckage from the wings of the aircraft, you know, some ID cards, I was told, and then uniform. That was when they knew it was a military aircraft.”

“So it’s a sad situation today. And we’re all really, really agreed as a Nigerian. And also it happens in my own state, not just my state, even in my own local government where I’m from,” he added.

“It happens to Nigerian military officers who are assigned to protect the territorial integrity of our country and, you know, involving such, you know, accidents. So, so painful. So painful, but so sad.”