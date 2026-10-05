Helicopter Crashes In Ondo Community, Several Feared Dead

Several people are feared dead after a helicopter crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday.

According to Sahara Reporters, the crash, which occurred on October 5, 2026, reportedly caused panic in the riverine community as residents rushed to safety.

Details of the incident remained unclear as of the time of filing this report.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the helicopter or whether any of the occupants survived the crash.

Sources in the community said efforts were ongoing to reach the crash site and ascertain the number of casualties as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A resident confirmed the crash, saying, “Yes, it’s true. A helicopter just crashed now at Igbokoda, Ondo State.”

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, said he was not aware of the incident when contacted.

Igbokoda is a major riverine community and commercial centre in Ilaje Local Government Area, one of Ondo State’s oil-producing areas.

Helicopters are frequently used in the area for logistics and other oil and gas-related operations.

In other news, the Rivers State command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested two suspected members of a six-man kidnapping gang after rescuing a victim who spent three days in captivity.

The victim, identified as Hassan, was reportedly abducted around the Fidelity Bank area of Garrison, Port Harcourt, before being taken to Igbugulu Waterside in Borokiri, Naija News learnt.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation carried out by operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU-AKU).

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Blessing Agabe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.