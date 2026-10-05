‘We Will Work Against Some APC NASS Candidates’ – Ondo APC Chieftain

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may review the list of candidates for the 2027 general elections following the Supreme Court’s recent judgment restoring key provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

Naija News reports that the development comes as the electoral commission prepares to release an updated list of candidates ahead of the elections.

INEC is also expected to announce its position on the Supreme Court judgment and other issues surrounding the 2027 polls at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court, on September 24, 2026, unanimously restored Sections 77(5), 77(6), 77(7) and 84(2) of the Electoral Act 2026.

The provisions relate principally to political parties’ membership registers and the nomination of candidates for elections.

The judgment followed an appeal filed by INEC against an earlier Court of Appeal decision which had nullified the disputed provisions.

The apex court held that the provisions were not inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution.

Meanwhile, the judgment has reportedly raised concerns among supporters of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, with some allegedly considering alternative political strategies ahead of the 2027 elections.

A party chieftain, who spoke with Leadership on condition of anonymity, claimed that some of the governor’s supporters were considering backing candidates from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for National Assembly elections.

The source said the issue was linked to the timing of submitting party membership registers and the status of some candidates sponsored by the APC.

“You know that INEC’s deadline for the submission of membership registers by all political parties was May 10. As of May 30, many of these sponsored candidates were still in the APC.

“So, if INEC insists on enforcing the Supreme Court judgment, there is no way they will not be affected. They cannot escape it. That is why we the supporters of Aiyedatiwa are not pleased with the judgment,” the source said.

The chieftain said some members of the governor’s camp had already decided to oppose certain APC candidates in the National Assembly elections.

“One of the options on our table is to support the ADC candidates for the National Assembly since we have already made up their minds to work against some APC National Assembly candidates for obvious reasons,” he said.