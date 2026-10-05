Ondo Gov Aiyedatiwa Approves Appointment Of 140 Aides [Full List]

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved fresh appointments into his administration, naming new Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs).

The governor also appointed Alhaji Moshood Kewuyemi as the Chief Imam of the Government House Mosque.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Naija News reports.

Among those appointed as Senior Special Assistants are Ms Folashade Ogunoye, SSA on Gender; Alhaji Aminu Saidi Tunde, SSA on Islamic Religious Affairs; Rev Tunde Ogunsuyi, SSA on Christian Religious Affairs; and Kemisola Obamoyegun, SSA on Housing.

Others are Dr Oluwatobi Aruwajoye, SSA on Primary Health; Alhaja Mohammed Sikirat Idera, SSA on Muslim Women Affairs; Mrs Ehuwa Victoria Olufunke, SSA on Christian Women Affairs; and Alhaja Fauzart Gidado, SSA on Women Mobilisation (Central).

Adeniyan said other individuals had also been appointed as Special Assistants, with their names and portfolios contained in the official appointment list.

According to the statement, the latest appointments are part of Aiyedatiwa’s efforts to strengthen his administration and improve coordination across different sectors.

The new appointments take immediate effect.

In other news, a joint security operation involving troops of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and personnel of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, has reportedly killed a suspected senior leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province in Ondo State.

The suspected commander, identified as Abdussamad Ohida, also known as Anwar, was reportedly killed alongside other suspected members of the terrorist group during an Intelligence-led operation in a forest in Owo at the weekend.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that Ohida was on the verge of planning massive terrorist attacks in some southern states.

It was gathered that the eliminated ISWAP leader previously served as deputy to ISWAP Central Nigeria leader Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais. Ikrimah was arrested by the DSS in 2023.

Sources say that after Ikrimah’s arrest, Ohida assumed leadership of ISWAP activities across parts of North central and southern parts of the country.

It was gathered that he played a key role in the planning, coordination and execution of terrorist operations.

Sources disclosed that following the interrogation of Abu Uwais, the DSS was able to gather credible intelligence on plans by Ohida to attack innocent persons during the forthcoming Yuletide.

He said Ohida planned and executed the 31st December 2025, invasion of Ipele Divisional Police Station, Owo, Ondo State, carting away right AK-47 rifles before bringing down the station with an explosive.

He mentioned the 28 July 2022 Suleja–Zuba Road, Niger State military checkpoint attack in which several soldiers, officers and civilians were killed.

He also blamed Ohida for the July 11, 2022, attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja; the 23rd April, 2022 attack on Ogaminana Police Station, Adavi LGA, Kogi State, which resulted in the death of five police officers, and the February 7, 2022, attack on Okene Area Command police station.