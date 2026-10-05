Security Forces Kill Suspected ISWAP Commander In Ondo Forest

A joint security operation involving troops of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and personnel of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, has reportedly killed a suspected senior leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province in Ondo State.

The suspected commander, identified as Abdussamad Ohida, also known as Anwar, was reportedly killed alongside other suspected members of the terrorist group during an Intelligence-led operation in a forest in Owo at the weekend.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that Ohida was on the verge of planning massive terrorist attacks in some southern states.

It was gathered that the eliminated ISWAP leader previously served as deputy to ISWAP Central Nigeria leader Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais. Ikrimah was arrested by the DSS in 2023.

Sources say that after Ikrimah’s arrest, Ohida assumed leadership of ISWAP activities across parts of North central and southern parts of the country.

It was gathered that he played a key role in the planning, coordination and execution of terrorist operations.

Sources disclosed that following the interrogation of Abu Uwais, the DSS was able to gather credible intelligence on plans by Ohida to attack innocent persons during the forthcoming Yuletide.

“The plan was to attack civilians during the festive period and ultimately disrupt the 2027 general elections. This Intelligence was corroborated by intelligence partners from the United Kingdom, who supported the elimination operation,” a source said.

He said Ohida planned and executed the 31st December 2025, invasion of Ipele Divisional Police Station, Owo, Ondo State, carting away right AK-47 rifles before bringing down the station with an explosive.

He mentioned the 28 July 2022 Suleja–Zuba Road, Niger State military checkpoint attack in which several soldiers, officers and civilians were killed.

He also blamed Ohida for the July 11, 2022, attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja; the 23rd April, 2022 attack on Ogaminana Police Station, Adavi LGA, Kogi State, which resulted in the death of five police officers, and the February 7, 2022, attack on Okene Area Command police station.

“The terrorist planned and executed the 24th December, 2020 attack on a Naval checkpoint in Okene, Kogi State, which resulted in the death of two naval officers, not to mention the several attacks he launched across parts of the country,” he added.

“We may not immediately realize it, but the elimination of Abdussamad Ohida represents a significant disruption to ISWAP’s leadership structure, operational network and expansion efforts in central and southern Nigeria.

“Ohida’s elimination, coming a few months after after the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bilal al-Minuki, is a very big blow to ISWAP’s efforts to expand its operational presence in Nigeria, and underscores the growing efficiency of our security services.”