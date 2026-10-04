BBNaija Season 11 Winner Emerges

Temi Nkem has emerged winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11, Show Ya Sef edition.

Naija News reports that Nkem takes the top prize after weeks of competition in the reality television show.

Nkem was announced as the winner during the grand finale of the show on Sunday.

She will take home the N160 million grand prize after outlasting the other finalists who entered Sunday’s finale hoping to claim the coveted title.

At one point in the season, Temi was caught up in a fake eviction twist orchestrated by Big Brother, briefly throwing uncertainty around her stay in the house.

She survived the twist and returned to the competition, eventually making her way into the final stretch of the season.

One of her strongest challengers was Aikou, popularly nicknamed the “Professor” for his cerebral and strategic approach to the game.

While Aikou became known for his calm disposition and intellect, Temi built her campaign around entertainment, spontaneity and performance.