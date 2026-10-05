Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 5th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 5th October, 2026.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has said most Nigerians do not want President Bola Tinubu to return in 2027.

Naija News reports that Galadima, in an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will do anything possible to remain in power in 2027 because it cannot afford to lose power.

According to Galadima, the APC is aware of the consequences of losing power, stressing that what the administration did to Nigerians will haunt the party if it loses in 2027.

He added that allowing the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s president is the only way to unite the country.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to explain how the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited accounted for its ₦11.2 trillion receivables from the Federation.

Atiku specifically demanded details of payments made for pipeline security, contractors engaged by the national oil company and the projects carried out with the funds.

Naija News reports that the 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate also called for the publication of relevant contracts, payment records, bidding processes and project outcomes to allow Nigerians to scrutinize the spending.

Atiku made the demands in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu.

He questioned how much of the ₦11.2 trillion went into pipeline surveillance, the companies and individuals who received the payments, and the results achieved from the expenditure.

According to him, NNPC’s 2024 accounts recorded about ₦17.5 trillion in different claims against the Federation, including petrol under-recovery and other receivables linked to advances and asset protection.

He noted that the company’s 2025 accounts also showed approximately ₦11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation.

Atiku, however, argued that the figures did not clearly show the amount specifically spent on protecting oil and gas pipelines.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Tuesday address issues surrounding the nomination of candidates by political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The clarification comes amid questions raised by a recent Supreme Court judgment on party membership and candidate nominations under the 2026 Electoral Act.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Oketola, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, will speak at a press conference on the commission’s preparations for the elections.

He said the briefing would “provide updates on preparations for the elections, including the voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and critical measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.”

The statement said the briefing would also involve other stakeholders in the electoral process, describing the engagement as part of the commission’s effort to promote transparency and public communication.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of being disconnected from organised labour, alleging that the Federal Government has failed to meaningfully engage with the congress.

Naija News reports that Ajaero made the allegation during the latest episode of the Mic On Podcast on Saturday, while recalling the circumstances that led to the NLC’s nationwide protest planned for December 2025.

The NLC president said the labour movement made several attempts to open discussions with the Federal Government but received no response.

According to him, the congress wrote to Tinubu between May and December 2025 but received no response, prompting the NLC to announce a nationwide protest.

The 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by gunmen in Imo State have reportedly been subjected to physical assault, with their captors demanding ₦5 million for the release of each victim.

Naija News reports that the development has heightened fears among the victims’ families as the reported deadline issued by the kidnappers for payment of the ransom draws closer.

According to Vanguard, a relative of one of the abducted graduates, Alhaja Alimot Akande, said the victims had been beaten since Saturday.

Akande, whose 25-year-old sister, Kehinde, is among those kidnapped, described the situation as “horrible, scary and overwhelming” and appealed to the government to intensify efforts to rescue the victims.

According to Akande, the kidnappers initially demanded ₦50 million for each victim but later reduced the amount to ₦5 million.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima of failing Nigerians, insisting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) must take responsibility for the country’s economic situation.

The party’s Presidential Campaign Council said Shettima’s claim that Tinubu rescued Nigeria from economic collapse was an indictment of the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, which also governed under the APC.

The council argued that if Nigeria was heading towards a situation similar to that of Caracas before Tinubu assumed office, the APC should accept responsibility for the country’s condition after eight years under Buhari.

Its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the position known in a statement on Sunday, October 4, Naija News reports.

Ologbondiyan accused Shettima of attempting to rewrite the APC’s political history while defending what he described as the failures of the Tinubu administration.

Temi Nkem has emerged winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11.

Naija News reports that Nkem takes the top prize after weeks of competition in the reality television show.

Nkem was announced as the winner during the grand finale of the show on Sunday.

Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu, has spoken about the lasting effects of the brain surgery he underwent in the United States, revealing that the procedure affected his sexual function.

Naija News reports that Agwu made the disclosure during a recent episode of the Beer Parlour Talk Show, where he reflected on how his health challenges affected his body, career, and personal life.

The comedian underwent brain surgery in 2015 after doctors reportedly discovered three tumours in his brain, with one said to have been approximately the size of a golf ball.

While discussing the aftermath of the procedure, Agwu was asked whether his health condition and surgery had affected other aspects of his wellbeing, including his sexual function.

He responded, “After I do am, prick no dey work again now. He no dey work.”

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has agreed to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to resolve their disagreement and prevent the captain from ending his international career early.

Portuguese publication A Bola reported that Jesus accepted a mediation proposal from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), with federation officials now waiting for Ronaldo to confirm whether he will take part in the discussions.

Naija News reports that the move follows Ronaldo’s departure from Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday after a meeting with FPF president Pedro Proença. The 41-year-old later said he would reveal the circumstances surrounding his exit “at an appropriate moment”, but has not announced his retirement from international football.

Proença had spoken separately with Ronaldo and Jesus at Portugal’s accommodation in Malmö earlier on Wednesday. A Bola said the discussions took place calmly after an earlier exchange between the coach and captain, but Ronaldo subsequently left the camp and travelled to Madrid on a chartered aircraft.

Reuters reported that Jesus and Proença made a final attempt to persuade Ronaldo to remain with the squad, but the forward went ahead with his departure.

The disagreement emerged after Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, despite allowing him to warm up during the second half. Jesus acknowledged that Ronaldo was unhappy but initially played down suggestions of a serious dispute.

Ronaldo was then absent as Portugal defeated Denmark 4-2 on Thursday, with João Cancelo, Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha and João Félix scoring for Jesus’ side. The coach later described the Ronaldo situation as “a resolved matter” for the time being.

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams believes Nigeria can quickly recover from their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Naija News reports that Nigeria suffered a heavy defeat to the Djurtus at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau on Tuesday, just days after opening their qualifying campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Madagascar.

Adams admitted the players were disappointed with their performance but insisted they had accepted responsibility and were already working to correct their mistakes.

The forward also criticised the condition of the playing surface in Bissau but refused to blame the pitch for Nigeria’s defeat.