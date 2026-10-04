2027: ‘Nobody Wants Tinubu To Come Back’ – Buba Galadima

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has said most Nigerians do not want President Bola Tinubu to return in 2027.

Naija News reports that Galadima, in an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will do anything possible to remain in power in 2027 because it cannot afford to lose power.

According to Galadima, the APC is aware of the consequences of losing power, stressing that what the administration did to Nigerians will haunt the party if it loses in 2027.

He added that allowing the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s president is the only way to unite the country.

He said, “The desperation with which the APC is going, they can do anything under the sun to come back to power, because they know what it entails if they lose power; what they have done to people will visit them.

“Nobody I asked wants Tinubu to come back, do you want Nigeria to be divided, no. Then in that respect, what you should do is to support a Southerner.

“To divide the South as the South divided the North into compartments of religion and tribe, and you from the background supports the lesser evil of the two.

“These are strategies I can’t say on television, but they are realities of life. The only way to unite this country is to allow people from the Southeast taste power and I can stand on any platform to support that and convince people that it’s the right thing to do.”