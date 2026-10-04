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El-Rufai: ‘Tinubu And His People Are Ingrates’ – Buba Galadima

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Buba Galadima

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria Democratic Congress chieftain, Buba Galadima, said President Bola Tinubu and his people were ingrates to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
  • Galadima said he warned El-Rufai that his conduct could expose him to prosecution and jail, and advised him to consider exile to avoid legal trouble.
  • Galadima said he met NDC presidential running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and asked him to persuade El-Rufai not to return to Nigeria from Egypt.

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has recalled warning former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that his conduct could expose him to prosecution and possible imprisonment.

Galadima said he advised El-Rufai to be cautious about his actions and even approached the NDC presidential running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to persuade the former governor not to return to Nigeria from Egypt after he was allegedly indicted.

The NDC chieftain made the disclosure while appearing on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast.

Galadima said his warning to El-Rufai was not based on personal animosity, insisting that he had advised the former governor to consider remaining outside the country to avoid possible legal consequences.

He said, “Tinubu and his people are ingrates as far as El-Rufai is concerned. I’m not the best friend of El-Rufai.

“In fact, I advised him that he should be careful of the way he carries himself, that he either goes into exile or they will jail him.”

Galadima further disclosed that he approached Kwankwaso and urged him to persuade El-Rufai not to return to Nigeria.

“I went and met Kwankwaso and told Kwankwaso that he should beg El-Rufai not to come back. These people do not mean well to him,” he said.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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