‘Is This Really A Fight Against Corruption?’ – Emir Sanusi Raises Fresh Questions On El-Rufai’s Case

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has claimed corrupt individuals in Nigeria can get away with anything if they have the right political connections.

Naija News reports that Sanusi made the remark in an interview with Channels Television in Lagos at the public presentation of “Unexplained Wealth: A Trilogy of Nigerian Financial Law,” a three-volume work authored by anti-corruption lawyer Dr Wahab Shittu (SAN).

He acknowledged that Nigeria already has institutions and courts that aim to prosecute corruption cases, but stated that political considerations sometimes affect the outcome.

“But like I said, the laws are one thing. Even the existing laws we have need to be implemented better. You have institutions that are supposed to identify corrupt people and prosecute them. You have courts that are supposed to do it,” he said

He alleged that some people facing corruption charges have had their cases dropped because of their political environment or support, while some legal proceedings have raised questions about whether they constitute a fight against corruption or political persecution.

“We have seen in this country people who are facing corruption charges who basically just get those charges dropped because they belong to the right political environment or have the right political support,” he said.

The Emir cited the case of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as an example of what he described as concerns surrounding the use of legal processes.

“An example is my brother Nasir El-Rufai, who’s been denied bail. He’s been in detention for seven months, not having been convicted for anything using the courts.”

Sanusi said such cases could make people question whether corruption cases were being pursued for their stated purpose or as part of political battles.

“So people begin to wonder is this really a fight against corruption or is it a political battle?”

He said political leaders, public office holders and the judiciary must ensure that the laws are used for the purposes for which they were established.

“Now until the politicians and those who control political office and the judiciary decide that they are going to use these laws for the purpose for which they are set up, we’re not going to get anywhere.”

Sanusi maintained that while reviewing the laws was important, attention must also be paid to the institutions responsible for enforcing them.

“So the laws are one thing, and I think it’s a good thing that we’re looking at the laws, but we also have to look at the institutions that are involved in the promotion of the law, and that is how you make progress. Otherwise, anyone knows that you can get away with anything if you have the right political connections,” he added.