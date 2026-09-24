‘I Don’t Resent Those Who Abandoned Me’ – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he bears no grudge against former associates, friends and political allies who have remained silent or distanced themselves from him amid his current difficulties.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai made his position known in a statement titled, “My Relationships and the Aftermath,” in which he reflected on concerns surrounding the response of people he had previously supported or maintained close relationships with.

The former governor said his decision to stand by individuals and causes over the years was influenced by his Islamic faith, Arewa background, personal convictions and conscience.

El-Rufai said his support for people was never conditional on receiving similar treatment in return.

“Over the years, I have stood by people and for causes I believed in, sometimes in difficult circumstances and at considerable personal cost,” he said.

He explained that his actions were based on his belief that they were morally right, rather than a desire for recognition, gratitude or repayment.

According to him, those he had supported were entitled to make their own decisions now that their own circumstances had changed.

The former governor acknowledged that while some former associates might publicly support him, others could choose to remain silent or withdraw from relationships they once maintained.

“Their reasons are their own, and I do not wish to judge them merely because their response differs from what others or even I might have expected,” he said.

El-Rufai said the difficulties he had experienced in recent months had also provided an opportunity to better understand the nature of some relationships.

“Adversity has a way of illuminating relationships,” he said.

He added that the experience could prompt him to review some relationships and reconsider what people who look up to him should expect from those relationships.

However, he stressed that such reflection should not be interpreted as an attack or condemnation of anyone.

El-Rufai maintained that he had no regrets about standing up for people or causes whenever his conscience told him it was the right thing to do.

“I bear no resentment towards anyone who chooses not to do the same for me,” he said.

The former governor said he would rather remain committed to the principles that had guided his life than let others’ conduct alter his values.

On any perceived injustice, betrayal or injury he may have suffered, El-Rufai said he was not interested in seeking revenge.

“Ultimate accountability belongs to Almighty Allah, and I leave that judgment to Him, in this world and in the Hereafter,” he said.

He added that everyone would eventually have to live with the consequences of their decisions, while future generations would make their own assessments of the events.

“My only concern is to remain at peace with my conscience and, above all, with Almighty Allah,” El-Rufai said.