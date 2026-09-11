‘We Will Not Allow This Issue To Die’ – Dalung Challenges Defence Minister Over Genocide Accusation Against El-Rufai 

Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has challenged the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, to provide evidence that ex- governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was behind the genocide in Southern Kaduna.

Naija News recalls that Musa, in a recent interview, linked the massive killings in Southern Kaduna, which is a largely Christian-dominated area, to El-Rufai.

Faulting the Minister’s claim, El-Rufai’s family issued Musa a seven-day ultimatum to provide evidence or recant his allegation.

Reacting to the development, Dalung, featuring on Channels Television’s Inside Sources, said politicians have politicised the killings in Southern Kaduna, questioning why Musa would make such a serious issue on National Television.

According to Dalung, Musa should provide evidence so steps can be taken to declare the former governor an international criminal.

He said, “The politicians in Nigeria have now politicised the crisis in Southern Kaduna, and that explains why a sitting Minister of Defence in charge of intelligence and national security could go so low to the level of exposing national security intelligence to an anchor in a television station, on a very serious issue that is genocidal in content.

“So I still maintain my stand that Musa having volunteered to whet our intellectual appetite that El-Rufai was involved in genocide, we will not allow this issue to die, he must go beyond this and provide us with the ingredient.

“If El-Rufai is culpable then we will go to the next step, we will escalate the issue so that he can become an international criminal but where General Musa can’t provide evidence to justify this then leadership in Nigeria would have come under a very serious threat. It means anybody can wake up today and brand anyone a terrorist.”