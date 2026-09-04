‘Present Evidence That El-Rufai Paid Bandits To Kill Kaduna People’ – Ex-Gen Tackles Defence Minister

A retired Nigerian Army Major General, Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, has faulted Defence Minister, Christopher Musa over his recent comments on former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, describing the remarks as politically motivated.

Naija News reports that Ali-Keffi, a former General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, also cautioned senior military officers against being drawn into partisan disputes, arguing that statements by generals could easily be interpreted as reflecting the position of the military establishment.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, the retired officer said serving and former military commanders should exercise restraint when commenting on politically sensitive issues.

Ali-Keffi said, “Generals should be very careful how we comment on political issues. We are not professional politicians. I mean, we should leave politics for politicians.

“Our words carry a lot of weight. Our words are listened to by so many people, right? So we should be very careful.

“He alleged, that is CG Musa alleged, that El-Rufai paid bandits. How? You have facts? Present it! Why are you keeping it? Present it!

“I am really disappointed in what the Minister of Defence and my erstwhile friend, I should say, General CG Musa, has done.”

Drawing from his period as GOC 1 Division, Ali-Keffi disputed claims that El-Rufai prevented troops from taking action against armed groups in Kaduna.

He said he never received instructions from the former governor to spare criminal elements on the basis of ethnicity.

“El-Rufai never negotiated with bandits. El-Rufai never prevailed on us military people while I was the General Officer Commanding not to carry out operations against the Fulani. In fact, he said criminal Fulani person should not be spared!” he said.

Ali-Keffi maintained that his experience working with the Kaduna State Government was different from the picture painted by Musa.

According to him, military personnel conducted clearance operations in several parts of Kaduna while El-Rufai was governor, with the state government providing intelligence to assist security agencies.

The retired officer singled out Samuel Aruwan, who handled Kaduna’s internal security portfolio under El-Rufai, for what he described as regular cooperation with military commanders.

He said Aruwan maintained communication with security officials and supplied intelligence useful to military operations.

Ali-Keffi also recalled contacting El-Rufai ahead of some clearance operations to request that residents be warned to avoid areas where troops would be deployed.

According to him, the former governor initially questioned the need for such warnings because he believed people remaining in some forests were assisting criminals.

Ali-Keffi said he nevertheless explained that the military had an obligation to minimise civilian deaths and other collateral damage.

He claimed El-Rufai eventually accepted the military’s position and did not interfere with the operations.

Ali-Keffi also questioned the timing of Musa’s criticism, suggesting that the defence minister chose to speak after El-Rufai had lost some of the political influence he wielded while in government.

He further stated, “Where’s your chivalry? The man is down. Why didn’t he say that when [he] was gone up? He didn’t have the liver, no stomach.

“That to me is far-fetched. That to me is plain politics, and cheap politics at that matter.”

He warned that military officers risked damaging their professional standing when they became openly involved in political disagreements.

Despite defending El-Rufai against Musa’s allegations, Ali-Keffi said his position should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the former governor’s entire record in office.

He recalled having his own disagreement with the former Kaduna governor, including the demolition of a property he said belonged to him at the National Eye Centre area in Mando.

“I would not have said these things I am saying but it is very unfair for the Minister of Defence Christopher Musa to have gone after El-Rufai, I don’t support some of the things that El-Rufai did, no,” he said.